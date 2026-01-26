Fastest Man at the Shrine: HBCU Star Leads NFL Draft Showcase

HBCU football has long produced elite defensive backs. This week, one of its top stars is proving he belongs on one of the NFL Draft’s biggest evaluation stages. As the East-West Shrine Bowl prepares for kickoff on Monday, Jan. 26, South Carolina State defensive back Jarod Washington has already separated himself from the field.

He did it not with a highlight interception or a pass breakup, but with verified speed.

According to Zebra MotionWorks™ performance tracking data, Washington has been clocked as the fastest player at the 2026 East-West Shrine Bowl. During practice sessions in Frisco, Texas, he reached a top speed of 21.33 miles per hour.

That number currently sits atop the leaderboard.

HBCU Speed Measured on an NFL Stage

The East-West Shrine Bowl is one of the most trusted proving grounds in football. For more than a century, it has helped teams evaluate NFL Draft prospects in a controlled, high-level environment.

This year, the data tells a clear story.

Washington’s 21.33 MPH mark places him ahead of NFL Draft prospects from LSU, Toledo, NC State, Texas A&M, and several other national programs. All were tracked using the same technology. All competed under the same conditions.

Still, only one player reached that top speed.

An HBCU defensive back now leads the room.

More Than Speed: A Complete Defensive Resume

Washington did not arrive at the Shrine Bowl as a curiosity. Instead, he came as one of the most productive defensive players in the FCS.

The senior from Fredericksburg, Virginia, was named the 2025 MEAC Defensive Player of the Year. He also earned First Team All-MEAC honors and was recognized as an FCS All-American. In addition, he finished as a finalist for both the Buck Buchanan Award and HBCU National Player of the Year.

On the field, his production backed up the accolades.

Washington led the FCS in passes defended, averaging 1.83 per game. He finished the season with 20 pass breakups, the most in the nation. He also recorded 32 tackles, nearly all solo, along with two interceptions, one forced fumble, and two defensive touchdowns.

Meanwhile, his most eye-opening performance came late in the season.

From the MEAC to the East-West Shrine Bowl

After transferring to South Carolina State to follow head coach Chennis Berry, Washington became the anchor of a Bulldogs defense that delivered back-to-back MEAC championships. That group also won the Cricket Celebration Bowl in 2025, widely viewed as the HBCU national championship game.

This January, Washington became the only HBCU player selected to compete in the 2026 East-West Shrine Bowl, which airs nationally on NFL Network. He also participated in the inaugural American Bowl All-Star Game, giving NFL scouts multiple opportunities to evaluate his game.

Now, the data adds another layer.

Why the Shrine Bowl Still Matters

Founded in 1925, the East-West Shrine Bowl is the longest-running college all-star football game in the United States. Over the years, it has featured future NFL legends such as Tom Brady, Walter Payton, Lawrence Taylor, John Elway, and Gale Sayers.

Beyond football, the event benefits Shriners Children’s, helping provide specialty medical care to children regardless of a family’s ability to pay.

For players, however, Shrine Bowl week remains a moment of truth.

Speed, explosiveness, and efficiency are no longer theoretical. They are measured.

NFL teams value defensive backs who can run, react, and close space quickly. Washington’s Shrine Bowl tracking numbers confirm he can do all three at a high level.

More importantly, his performance reinforces a familiar reality.

Elite talent continues to emerge from HBCU football, and when evaluated on equal footing, it holds up.

As the East-West Shrine Bowl approaches kickoff on Monday night, Jarod Washington enters the game holding a distinction no other player can claim — the fastest verified top speed recorded during Shrine Bowl week.

For an HBCU All-American, that distinction carries weight far beyond the numbers.