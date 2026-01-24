HBCU programs to renew series after nearly 40 years

NASHVILLE — Two proud HBCU football programs are set to meet again, as Morgan State and Tennessee State have agreed to a home-and-home series beginning in the 2026 season.

Tennessee State Director of Athletics Dr. Mikki Allen announced the agreement, which will send the Morgan State Bears to Nashville on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026. The return game is scheduled for the 2027 season in Baltimore, giving both fan bases a chance to see the matchup on campus.

The series renews a rivalry that has been dormant for nearly four decades, despite a history that includes several notable meetings. Tennessee State holds an undefeated record all-time against Morgan State, highlighted by a 14-0 victory in the 1972 Atlanta Ebony Classic at Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium. The Tigers also posted a 21-0 shutout at Vanderbilt Stadium in 1985.

Tennessee State and Morgan State are set to meet again for the first time since 1987.

The two HBCU programs continued their run of games later in the decade, when Tennessee State won 52-10 in Baltimore in 1986 and followed with a 37-17 victory at Hale Stadium in 1987. The upcoming 2026 contest will be the first meeting between the two schools since that stretch, bringing the Tigers and Bears together for the first time in nearly 40 years.

Both institutions carry deep football tradition and longstanding pride, and the agreement creates a rare non-conference opportunity for two historic HBCU brands to meet in a true series format.



Tennessee State is coming off a 1-11 campaign in head coach Reggie Barlow’s first season. Morgan State went 4-8 in 2025 under Damon Wilson.

Additional details, including kickoff time, venue information, and ticket availability for the 2026 game in Nashville, will be announced at a later date. Fans can follow updates through Tennessee State’s official athletics channels at TSUTigers.com.