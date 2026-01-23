Dallas Cowboys hire former HBCU assistant as DC

FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys are turning to an HBCU-trained assistant to lead their defense in 2026, hiring 34-year-old Christian Parker as defensive coordinator.

Dallas Cowboys hire a fast-rising NFC East rival

Parker arrives from the Philadelphia Eagles, where he served as passing game coordinator and defensive backs coach on Vic Fangio’s staff.

DallasCowboys.com described him as the franchise’s youngest defensive coordinator, and the team’s fourth different DC in four seasons.



Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer emphasized teaching and communication in the search, which ESPN reported included interviews with nine candidates.

Christian Parker started his coaching career at Virginia State.

HBCU roots: Virginia State and Norfolk State

Before the NFL, Parker’s coaching path started in the CIAA and MEAC under Latrell Scott. The former University of Richmond player began at Virginia State in 2013. His defense at Virginia State won back-to-back CIAA North titles and the CIAA championship in 2014. Parker would join Scott as he coached defensive backs at Norfolk State, building his reputation as a detail-driven secondary developer.

He left the HBCU world and began a path that has him as a defensive coordinator in the NFL before his 35th birthday.

What Parker brings to Dallas

Parker’s résumé is anchored by defensive back development. The Cowboys point to his work helping Denver’s Patrick Surtain II grow into an elite NFL corner, and to his recent role in Philadelphia developing young starters in the secondary.

Now, Dallas is betting that Parker’s modern approach—shaped by both college and NFL stops—can stabilize a defense that has churned leadership and needs a fresh identity going forward.

While Parker didn’t attend an HBCU, he sharpened his skills at two of them. Now he’ll be using those skills for one of the most iconic franchises in the world.