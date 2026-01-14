WSSU enters top 25, keeps streak alive

Winston-Salem, NC — WSSU, the hottest team in HBCU basketball, reached another milestone on Tuesday night. It pushed the winning streak to 14, earned a national ranking, and showed they it win when circumstances force them out of their comfort zone.

Tuesday night’s 67–52 win over Virginia State delivered more than another tally in the win column. It followed Saturday’s victory over Elizabeth City State that broke the program record with a 13th straight win, and it ended with public address announcer Devin Pass revealing that Winston-Salem State had entered the WBCA Top 25.

The timing mattered, but so did the way it happened.

Momentum Built Over Days, Not Minutes

Saturday’s record-breaking win over ECSU was another run-away. WSSU imposed its will defensively, dictated pace, and crossed a historic threshold without panic. Tuesday’s game demanded something different.

Virginia State brought a combination of pressure, physicality and strategy that made WSSU work for it.

“That was a very exciting game for everyone else but me,” head coach Tierra Terry said afterward. “I was stressed the whole game, but good resiliency by the team.”

Despite the margin of victory and the fact it led by double-digit most of the game, WSSU did not overwhelm Virginia State early. Instead, they had to solve problems in real time.

“It was a tough, tough Virginia State team,” Terry said. “They’re really good right now in the North.”

Winning When the Plan Changes

Earlier in the week, WSSU had spoken openly about balance. Players talked about the comfort of not needing one person to carry the load. Just days later, circumstances demanded adaptability.

Virginia State made it a priority to limit Maia Charles in the paint. Help defenders collapsed and passing lanes closed as the two-time reigning CIAA Player of the Week was held to five points. The Rams needed someone else to lean into the moment.

Makayla Waleed, scoring 14 points in the win.

“For sure,” Waleed said when asked if she recognized the need to be more aggressive. “Maia brings a lot of attention down there in that paint. She’s a monster.”

Rather than forcing touches inside, WSSU shifted organically.

“Whoever has an off night, we’re there to pick them up,” Waleed said. “Whatever role that is, whatever it takes to get the win.”

The statement carried weight given recent context. Days earlier, Jakiya Mack had acknowledged the freedom of not needing to be the primary option. Against Virginia State, she became one — by necessity, not ego. She led WSSU with 16 points and added nine rebounds along with two steals.

Maia Charles was the center of attention for the Virginia State defense. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday)

WSSU Defense Still The Anchor

Even as offensive roles shifted, WSSU’s identity remained intact.

“It was tough for us for a second because every time I looked up there was a foul being called,” Terry said. “We did have to pull back a little bit.”

The adjustment tested discipline.

“You can still be aggressive without reaching,” Terry said. “Just cut them off.”

The Rams did exactly that. They defended without panic. They forced difficult shots. They tightened possessions late, when execution mattered most.

Mack felt that defensive rhythm fuel her offense.

“Not even just with offense,” Mack said. “I feel like it was my defense today, really doing what I do. Being at the right place at the right time for my teammates,” Mack said.

Preparing for What’s Coming

Terry viewed the game as more than a test. She saw it as preparation.

“That’s the thing about adversity — it’s coming,” she said. “So how do you get through it?”

The answer matters with WSSU about to leave home. The Rams’ next three games — Shaw, Claflin, and Fayetteville State — all come on the road, where communication is harder and environments are less forgiving.

“The gyms don’t get any easier,” Terry said. “The crowds don’t get any easier.”

Tuesday’s game forced players to problem-solve on the floor.

“They just had to make basketball plays today,” Terry said. “And it was nice to see.”

A Week That Redefined the Program

Tuesday night’s win and national ranking have been building all season, but particularly the last week.

Last Wednesday brought visible affirmation, when the team was surprised with new sneakers in the postgame lounge. Saturday’s win over ECSU broke the program record. Tuesday added national recognition.

“I still haven’t taken in the fact that we just beat that record,” Terry said. “But 14 wins, top 25 — amazing. That’s a hard task for anybody,” Terry said.

She pointed elsewhere for credit.

“It just attests to how hard these young women are working and how bad they want it,” Terry said. “They’ve really come together and said, ‘We’re going to get this done and we’re going to do it together.”

Temple transfer Makayla Waleed has been a big addition for WSSU this season. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday)

WSSU keeping the main goal in mind

That refrain has echoed all week.

Players have celebrated milestones and accepted recognition. But they have also stayed grounded.

Waleed, new to the program but fully aligned with its direction, summed it up plainly.

“We all want that championship,” she said. “We want the ring. So we’ll be cutting down those nets at the end of February.”

Fourteen straight wins have changed the conversation around WSSU in the HBCU world and Division II basketball.

They have not changed the goal.

In HBCU basketball, particularly in the CIAA, momentum can fade quickly without discipline. This week showed that WSSU understands the difference — and is prepared to carry it on the road.