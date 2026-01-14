Texas A&M transfer latest SEC RB to join HBCU

Marshall Faulk has just landed another former SEC running back at his HBCU program at Southern University, this time from Texas A&M. Ronnie Corely III has committed to Southern where he’ll join standout running back Trey Holly in the backfield.

Crosby, a junior from DeRidder, Louisiana, enters Southern’s program after a stint at Texas A&M. While he didn’t see significant action at the SEC squad, his physical profile and competitive mindset give Southern’s offense added depth and versatility. He saw action in just one game during his time there. While Texas A&M might not have been able to use Crosby its likely that won’t be the case at Southern.

His arrival pairs him with Trey Holly, the former LSU running back who opted to stay with Southern rather than enter the transfer portal after a strong showing in 2025. Holly finished the season as one of the Jaguars’ most consistent playmakers, rushing for 798 yards on 155 carries — a 5.1 yards-per-carry average — and scoring nine rushing touchdowns. He also added 126 receiving yards, finishing with 977 all-purpose yards and nearly 98 yards per game in 10 outings despite Southern’s offensive struggles.

Together, Crosby and Holly give Southern’s backfield a blend of SEC-developed skill and SWAC production. Holly’s output last season made him one of the most productive runners in the league, and his decision to stay sends a strong message about the Jaguars’ offensive identity emerging under Marshall Faulk.

Faulk, a Pro Football Hall of Famer and one of the greatest running backs in NFL history, has emphasized toughness, physical play, and a balanced attack since taking over the program. With two players in the backfield who combine SEC experience and established success in an HBCU setting, Southern’s rushing attack is poised to be a focal point in Faulk’s first season at the helm.

For a program hungry to establish its identity, Crosby and Holly form a promising one-two punch capable of sustaining drives, finishing runs, and keeping defenses honest in 2026.