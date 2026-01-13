Jackson State and Tennessee State to renew rivalry again

Jackson State and Tennessee State will renew one of HBCU football’s longest-running rivalries to open the 2026 season. The programs are set to meet in the 2026 John A. Merritt Classic on Saturday, Aug. 29, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

The game will be part of the Week 0 college football slate and marks the first time the two teams have faced each other in the John A. Merritt Classic. At the same time, it adds another chapter to a rivalry that dates back more than 70 years.

A Rivalry With Deep History

Tennessee State and Jackson State first met on the football field in 1949. Since then, the Tigers and the Tigers have played 55 times, making it one of the more storied matchups between HBCU programs.

Tennessee State currently holds a 30-23-2 advantage in the all-time series. However, the rivalry has often produced close games and memorable moments.

One of the most notable meetings came on Sept. 10, 1988, at Hale Stadium. That game ended in a 26-26 tie and drew 18,954 fans, making it the fourth-most attended game in stadium history. In addition, two other TSU–Jackson State matchups rank among the top 20 attendance figures at Hale Stadium.

Home-and-Home Series Set for 2026 and 2027

The 2026 matchup is part of a home-and-home agreement between the two programs. As a result, the rivalry will continue in 2027, when Tennessee State travels to Jackson, Mississippi, to face Jackson State on its home field.

“The John A. Merritt Classic provides the perfect stage to renew our rivalry with Jackson State,” said TSU Director of Athletics Dr. Mikki Allen. “Hosting the game in 2026 and returning to Jackson in 2027 reflects the tradition and excitement this matchup brings to both programs.”

Jackson State officials echoed that sentiment as well.

“We are excited to renew our rivalry with Tennessee State in Nashville and next year at home,” said Jackson State Vice President and Director of Athletics Ashley Robinson. “This is a great opportunity for our football program and our fans as we kick off the season at the John A. Merritt Classic.”

Jackson State and Tennessee State will resume their rivalry on the football field in 2026.

Recent Meeting and What’s Ahead

The teams last met on Sept. 10, 2022, at the Southern Heritage Classic in Memphis. In that contest, Jackson State earned a 16-3 victory.

The 2026 game will once again spotlight two proud HBCU programs while honoring the legacy of John A. Merritt, the legendary coach who helped define Tennessee State football and left a lasting mark on college football history.

Ticket Information to Come

Game time, ticket details, and additional John A. Merritt Classic events will be announced at a later date.