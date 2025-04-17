HBCU football returns to BET with docuseries on Michael Vick

BET Media Group has officially greenlit a new docuseries spotlighting former NFL superstar Michael Vick as he embarks on his next chapter. Head football coach at Norfolk State University. An HBCU in his home state of Virginia. First reported by Essence, the yet-to-be-titled series will chronicle Vick’s journey from the gridiron to the sidelines. Capturing his evolution from NFL legend to mentor and leader of an HBCU football program.

According to Essence, the series will “trace Vick’s powerful evolution from electrifying quarterback to impactful leader—offering an intimate portrait of a man reclaiming purpose through mentorship, service, and second chances.”

“I know first-hand the power that HBCUs have on a community and the opportunity they give to so many student-athletes,” said SMAC Entertainment Co-Founder Michael Strahan. “Michael Vick’s commitment to impacting these young men’s lives and passing along the gifts that football provided him is so inspiring. I’m excited for fans to join him on his journey with Norfolk State University.”

The announcement also marks a return to BET’s historical roots in showcasing HBCU football. In the early 2000s, the network broadcast live HBCU football games—often on Saturday afternoons—which quickly became appointment viewing for Black households across the country. For many fans, it was more than football; it was a celebration of culture, community, and tradition. The programming cultivated a passionate following that has long called for BET to re-enter the HBCU sports space. This new docuseries could signal that the network is listening.

HBCU football programs have become a fertile ground for compelling sports docuseries in recent years. ESPN’s Why Not Us, which premiered in 2021, gives fans a never-before-seen look at the FAMU Rattlers football program. Meanwhile, Coach Prime gave viewers unprecedented access during his time at Jackson State. bringing HBCU football to millions of fans worldwide on Amazon Prime.

The BET-Vick docuseries joins a growing roster of HBCU-focused sports programming, including Brick x Brick with JCSU Football, produced by HBCU Gameday. This series is heading into its third season, with episodes airing on Fox Soul. Garnering a dedicated audience by documenting the rebuild of Johnson C. Smith University’s football program, one practice and game at a time.

Vick-BET collaboration

The collaboration between Michael Vick, Norfolk State, and BET continues the storytelling traditions within HBCU sports, but with a new lens—one of redemption and leadership.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Michael Vick back to BET. Michael brought his first series to our network, and now we’re proud to join forces with him again—this time alongside our partners at SMAC—to tell a powerful new chapter of his story,” said Tiffany Lea Williams, Executive Vice President of Unscripted Programming and Development, BET Media Group. “From NFL legend to HBCU coach, Mike’s evolution is impactful, powerful, and inspiring. BET has always been a home for stories that celebrate growth, resilience, and Black excellence, and Mike’s return embodies all of that. We’re excited to spotlight this new chapter and shine a light on the heart, pride, and culture of HBCU athletics through his experience.”

“We are excited to partner with BET to share the next chapter of our football journey and our lives, as we return home where it all started for us,” said Michael and Kijafa Vick to Essence. With Vick at the helm and cameras rolling, Norfolk State’s upcoming season is poised to be one of the most watched in HBCU history, both on the field and on national television.