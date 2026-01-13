HBCU Basketball Star Drops Career-High in CIAA Shootout

On a night where the basket felt as wide as the ocean, Larry Howell also made it feel personal. The Fayetteville State forward delivered the best performance of his collegiate career, pouring in a career-high 32 points to lead the Broncos past Lincoln University (PA) 117–107 in a fast-paced, offense-heavy HBCU basketball showdown that turned into a statement CIAA win.

From the opening tip, Howell was locked in. Whether it was spot-up threes, pull-ups in rhythm, or timely shots to halt Lincoln runs, he controlled the tempo and tone of the CIAA contest with veteran confidence. Fayetteville State rode that energy to a 53–45 halftime lead, shooting 51.5% from the field and 50% from three-point range in the first half alone.

A Career Night Fueled by Shot-Making and Timing

Howell’s final stat line told the story: 32 points on 10-of-15 shooting, including a scorching 7-for-10 from beyond the arc. But it wasn’t just the volume — it was when the shots fell.

Each time Lincoln threatened to swing momentum, Howell answered with a dagger. A transition three here. A deep catch-and-shoot jumper there. Every run met resistance, and Howell was usually the one delivering it.

In the second half, Fayetteville State turned efficiency into separation, shooting 58.1% from the field and an absurd 64.7% from three. Howell was the engine behind it, spacing the floor and forcing Lincoln’s defense into impossible decisions.

After the HBCU basketball shootout, Howell made it clear the performance was about more than numbers.

“We all came in locked in,” Howell said. “Everybody was calling out shots, but the main thing for us was getting stops. Once we got stops, everything else started to flow.”

Broncos Match Firepower With Balance

While Howell headlined the night, Fayetteville State’s supporting cast made sure his career outing translated into a win.

Ezekiel Cannedy lit it up off the bench with 22 points, drilling six threes in just 21 minutes. Terrell Williams added 20 points, consistently attacking the rim and getting to the free-throw line, while Romeo Aquino chipped in 17 as the Broncos finished with four players scoring 17 or more.

As a team, Fayetteville State knocked down 19 three-pointers, shot 54.7% overall, and went 28-of-40 at the free-throw line, overwhelming Lincoln with both efficiency and volume.

Lincoln (PA) Brings the Heat, But Howell Steals the Spotlight

Lincoln (PA) didn’t back down, shooting 58.2% from the field and 55.2% from three while scoring 62 second-half points. Bonard Johnson led the Lions with 25 points, Ronald Bridges Jr. added 23, and Draven Pilson chipped in 20.

But on this night, it was Larry Howell’s stage.

Every big Lincoln basket was met by a Howell response, and every surge eventually ran into another Fayetteville State triple.

What It Means in the HBCU Picture

Howell’s career-high performance wasn’t just a personal milestone — it was a reminder of what Fayetteville State can do in the CIAA when their leader is playing freely and confidently.

“Just staying consistent,” Howell said. “We had a good game tonight, got another one coming up Saturday, and we’re just going to keep getting better.”

In a loaded HBCU basketball landscape, individual moments matter. And on this night, Larry Howell authored one of the season’s most memorable ones — a career-high scoring explosion that powered Fayetteville State to a statement win and left fans wanting more.