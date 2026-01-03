HBCU Football Alum Trick Williams Debuts on WWE SmackDown

For years, the path from HBCU football to global superstardom has existed quietly, often overlooked by the mainstream spotlight. However, it has always been possible. On Friday night, Trick Williams proved that once again when he made his official debut on WWE SmackDown, bringing an HBCU-rooted journey to one of sports entertainment’s biggest stages.

For Williams, the moment represented more than a roster move. Instead, it marked the latest step in a dream that began years ago on a college football field.

From Hampton’s Gridiron to a Bigger Stage

Before arenas shook with chants of “Whoop That Trick,” Williams — born Mattrick Belton — was an HBCU football recruit at Hampton University. The former wide receiver appeared in six games during the 2012 season, recording four receptions for 33 yards. Notably, one of those catches went for 20 yards against Florida A&M.

The stat line was modest. Still, the work ethic stood out.

Williams remained on Hampton’s roster in 2013 before transferring to the University of South Carolina. There, he earned a starting role with the Gamecocks in 2015. That season, he finished with 11 receptions for 121 yards. As a result of his continued development, he later received an NFL minicamp invitation from the Philadelphia Eagles in 2018.

Yet, like many HBCU football players, the traditional pro football route did not fully materialize.

So, Williams adjusted.

In 2021, Williams signed with WWE and reported to the NXT brand. Almost immediately, his football background translated to the ring. His explosiveness, strength, and natural confidence helped him stand out.

Before long, the results followed.

Williams captured the NXT North American Championship and later became a two-time NXT Champion. Meanwhile, his popularity continued to grow with fans who gravitated toward his charisma and presence.

That rise culminated in a historic moment at NXT Battleground in May 2025. There, Williams defeated Joe Hendry to win the TNA World Championship. In doing so, he became the first WWE-contracted superstar ever to hold the title.

Ultimately, the victory confirmed what many already believed. Williams was ready for a bigger spotlight.

“Whoop That Trick” Arrives on SmackDown

That spotlight came on Friday Night SmackDown.

Williams interrupted an emotional in-ring segment featuring Sami Zayn, who had just declared his intention to pursue the WWE Championship. Moments later, Williams revealed that SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis brought him to the blue brand to add “athleticism and danger” to the roster.

Williams quickly made his intentions clear.

He dismissed Zayn’s championship journey and signaled that he had no plans to wait his turn. Zayn, however, pushed back. While he acknowledged Williams’ physical tools, he warned the newcomer that humility often comes quickly on the main roster.

As a result, the exchange immediately teased a future rivalry.

A Brief Nod to HBCU Wrestling History

Williams’ SmackDown debut also places him in rare company.

Decades earlier, Fayetteville State alum Sylvester “The Junkyard Dog” Ritter followed a similar HBCU football-to-wrestling path. After injuries ended his NFL hopes, Ritter became one of wrestling’s most beloved stars. While their careers unfolded in different eras, both stories reinforce the same idea.

HBCU football has long produced athletes capable of thriving on the biggest stages.

What Comes Next for Trick Williams

With WWE clearly invested, Williams now enters SmackDown with serious momentum. Whether his future includes major rivalries, championship pursuits, or WrestleMania moments remains to be seen.

One thing, however, is already clear.

The former HBCU football player did not stop chasing his dream when the path changed. Instead, he found a bigger stage.

And now, under the bright lights of SmackDown, Trick Williams has officially arrived.