FAMU hoops team will see its coach on visit to Hall of Fame

ATLANTA — The Florida A&M men’s basketball team will take in more than just sightseeing during its trip to Atlanta this weekend to face Georgia Tech. On Saturday, FAMU plans to visit the College Football Hall of Fame, an experience that carries special meaning for head coach Charlie Ward, who was inducted into the Hall in 2006 for his legendary accomplishments as a football and basketball standout at Florida State.

The visit comes one day before FAMU takes on nonconference opponent Georgia Tech, scheduled for Sunday at 2:30 p.m., creating a powerful backdrop that blends history, leadership, and competition.

A Full-Circle Moment for Charlie Ward

Ward’s presence inside the College Football Hall of Fame adds an emotional layer to the trip. Long before becoming a new head coach in the SWAC. Ward built one of the most unique careers in college sports history—winning the Heisman Trophy, starring in basketball, and later playing professionally in the NBA.

Now, nearly two decades after his induction, Ward will walk the halls not as a player being honored, but as a mentor guiding the next generation.

“This was a great opportunity for our guys to see the bigger picture of college athletics,” Ward said. “The Hall of Fame represents tradition, discipline and achievement—values that translate directly to how we want to compete and carry ourselves.”

More Than a Tour: Lessons Beyond the Court

According to the university, the outing is designed to give student-athletes a behind-the-scenes look at college football history through interactive exhibits, historic memorabilia, and stories highlighting leadership and perseverance across generations.

Coaches emphasized the educational value of the experience, encouraging players to draw inspiration from those who set the standard before them. Including Ward.

The visit also doubles as a team-building opportunity, allowing the Rattlers to bond away from practice before embarking on the incredible task of an HBCU taking on an ACC opponent.

Florida A&M vs. Georgia Tech: What to Watch

Florida A&M enters Sunday’s matchup facing a Georgia Tech team that has shown offensive firepower early in the season.

Team comparison:

Points per game: FAMU: 67.3 Georgia Tech: 75.5

Points allowed: FAMU: 82.1 Georgia Tech: 70.8

Rebounds: FAMU: 31.5 Georgia Tech: 40.3

Assists: FAMU: 11.8 Georgia Tech: 17.1



Georgia Tech has won three of its last five games, including recent victories over Lafayette and Marist, while Florida A&M is coming off back-to-back road losses but has shown flashes offensively with wins over Jacksonville, Albany State, and Florida Memorial.

For the Rattlers, slowing down Georgia Tech’s tempo and controlling the glass will be critical if they hope to pull off a road upset.

Carrying the Moment Onto the Floor

With a Hall of Famer on the sideline and lessons from one of college athletics’ most iconic institutions fresh in their minds, FAMU will look to translate inspiration into execution.

As Ward’s career has shown, excellence doesn’t belong to just one sport—or one moment. It’s something that carries forward.

Florida A&M vs. Georgia Tech tips off Sunday at 2:30 p.m.