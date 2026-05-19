Grandson of Legendary NCAA Coach to Continue Legacy at HBCU

For years, the last name “Broadway” has carried weight across HBCU football. Now, it’s circling back home. Three-star quarterback Tyson Broadway — one of North Carolina’s fastest-rising high school football prospects — has committed to North Carolina A&T, the same HBCU program where his grandfather, legendary coach Rod Broadway, built a modern dynasty.

And the move feels bigger than recruiting.

It feels symbolic.

Because in Greensboro, this commitment represents more than a talented quarterback choosing a school. It represents another step in head coach Shawn Gibbs trying to reconnect the Aggies with the championship identity that once made the program the standard of HBCU football.

Tyson Broadway Is One of North Carolina’s Most Electric Young QBs

Broadway has quickly emerged as one of the top quarterback prospects in the state.

The Reidsville High School standout transferred from Southern Durham after a breakout sophomore season that saw him throw for 3,245 yards and 22 touchdowns while accounting for more than 3,400 total yards. Even after arriving midseason at powerhouse Reidsville, he immediately helped stabilize one of North Carolina’s most talent-rich programs during a deep playoff run.

Now entering his senior season with a full offseason inside Reidsville’s offense, expectations around Broadway have exploded.

Recruiting analysts believe the dual-threat quarterback could challenge for a 3,000-yard season while continuing to climb recruiting boards nationally. His invitation to the Under Armour All-America Camp only added to the growing attention surrounding his game.

Broadway already had multiple Division I offers, including interest from the Power Four from Georgia Tech. However, the pull of playing HBCU football at North Carolina A&T State carried a different kind of meaning.

Not because of pressure from his grandfather.

But because of legacy.

There are legendary coaches.

Then there’s Rod Broadway.

Broadway retired as one of the winningest coaches in HBCU and FCS football history, finishing with a 127-45 career record and becoming the only coach ever to win Black college football national championships at three different programs.

His coaching stops at North Carolina Central University, Grambling State University, and North Carolina A&T State University helped shape an entire era of HBCU football.

But his final chapter at NC A&T became the defining one.

Broadway transformed the Aggies into a national power, leading the program to multiple HBCU national championships, three MEAC titles, and a historic undefeated 12-0 season in 2017 before retiring immediately afterward.

That run helped establish NC A&T as arguably the face of modern HBCU football during the Celebration Bowl era.

Now his grandson is heading back to the same campus where that foundation was built.

Graphic Courtesy of @shotbyg20 Instagram

Shawn Gibbs and Rod Broadway Go Back Decades

Part of what makes Tyson Broadway’s commitment feel so connected to NC A&T history is the relationship between Shawn Gibbs and Rod Broadway.

Gibbs isn’t just another coach tied to the Broadway coaching tree.

He helped build it.

For roughly 15 years, Gibbs served as one of Rod Broadway’s most trusted assistants across multiple stops, including North Carolina Central University, Grambling State University, and eventually North Carolina A&T State University.

Together, they helped develop championship teams and future NFL talent, including former Aggie star Tarik Cohen.

So when NC A&T hired Gibbs to lead the program, many around HBCU football saw it as more than a coaching hire.

They saw it as a reconnection to the Aggies’ championship DNA.

That context matters even more now as NC A&T continues to navigate life outside the MEAC after transitioning to the CAA. For some fans, the move away from the HBCU-centered conference structure raised concerns that parts of the program’s traditional identity were beginning to fade.

Gibbs’ arrival — and now Tyson Broadway’s commitment — feels like an effort to reconnect those threads.

Not just through nostalgia.

But through continuity.

Tyson Broadway Now Carries His Own Chapter of the Story

Rod Broadway has largely stayed quiet publicly about Tyson’s rise.

Instead, he has reportedly chosen to support from the sidelines while allowing his grandson to build his own identity.

Still, the influence is obvious.

Tyson has openly credited his grandfather with helping him understand the mental side of quarterback play, leadership, discipline, and preparation. Local reporters have also frequently spotted the Hall of Fame coach attending games in person throughout Tyson’s high school career.

Now, the next chapter heads to Greensboro.

And for NC A&T, the commitment lands as more than a recruiting win.

It feels like a bridge between eras.

A new quarterback tied directly to one of the greatest dynasties in HBCU football history.

And a reminder that at programs like NC A&T, legacy still matters.