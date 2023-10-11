Ja Morant gifting exclusive sneaker colorway to HBCU

By

NBA superstar Ja Morant is blessing multiple college teams with special editions of his Nike Ja 1 sneakers — including an HBCU.



Mississippi Valley State is one of four college programs that will be gifted the signature sneakers of the Memphis Grizzlies superstar, along with Murray State, Memphis and Radford.



Ja Morant played his college ball at Murray State. One of his assistant coaches, Shane Nichols, is now at Radford and his younger sister, Niya Morant, is a freshman on the women’s squad at Mississippi Valley State.





The other three schools will get the same ember color way of Morant’s signature sneaker.



Mississippi Valley State, however, got a special delivery with an unreleased colorway that’s not expected to debut until closer to Halloween. The MVSU squad is set to take the court for the first time on Nov. 2 when it faces Vorhees College. Hopefully Niya Morant will get any action in her brothers signature shoe.



Morant won’t be able to play in his sneaker until December as he is currently serving a 25-game suspension for conduct detrimental to the league.

ABOUT THE JA MORANT 1

The Nike Ja 1 is built for the dynamic game of Ja Morant, Nike Basketball’s first Gen Z signature athlete. It focuses on three performance areas: dynamic lockdown, responsive ride and support for landing.

At a starting price of $110, the Nike Ja 1 provides an accessible footwear option for all players and communities.

Morant’s hands-on creative approach shows up in several design elements, including personal, handwritten notes across the colorways. The details acknowledge his family, friends and community, who have affectionately become known as Team Morant.

The Nike Ja 1 is built for Nike Basketball’s first Gen Z signature athlete, Ja Morant. Designed for the next generation of playmakers, whom Morant represents, the shoe focuses on three key performance areas: dynamic lockdown, a responsive ride and support for landing.

Dynamic Lockdown: The midfoot lockdown system provides a secure and snug fit, allowing athletes to quickly change direction while on the court.

Responsive Ride: The forefoot Nike Air Zoom bag helps give a quick, explosive sensation underfoot.

Support for Landing: The raised sidewall guardrail helps support takeoff and landing on two feet, combined with a raised cushioned foam collar and zonal cushioning for additional ankle support.

Morant’s hands-on approach in the creative process shows up throughout several design elements on the Nike Ja 1. These details include personal handwritten notes across the colorways acknowledging his family, friends and community, who have affectionately become known as Team Morant. Nike designers also collaborated with Morant to create a signature light blue color, speaking to the blue-collar mentality that fuels him in everything he does.

Joining Nike Basketball’s Jump portfolio at a starting price point of $110, the Nike Ja 1 will be the most affordable Nike Basketball Signature footwear on the market, providing an accessible footwear option for all players and communities.

The Nike Ja 1 releases this spring on nike.com and at select retailers.

Ja Morant gifting exclusive sneaker colorway to HBCU