HBCU suspends police chief after New Year’s DUI arrest

Tuskegee University Police Chief Kareem Easley was arrested on Jan. 1 in Sandy Springs, according to officials at the HBCU. The charge stems from an alleged incident involving driving under the influence at the start of the new year.

The university said it learned of the arrest shortly after it occurred. Easley, who was hired as Tuskegee University’s police chief in October 2025, was taken into custody by local authorities and charged with DUI. Additional details surrounding the arrest, including whether any other violations were cited, have not been released by police.

In response to the charge, Tuskegee University moved quickly to place Easley on administrative leave while an internal review is conducted. The decision was framed as a precautionary step as the institution gathers facts related to the incident.

“Tuskegee University is committed to the rule of law and will not rush to judgement pending a full internal investigation,” a university spokeswoman said in a statement. “In an abundance of caution, Chief Easley has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation. Assistant Chief Darrius Jones will serve as Acting Chief of Police during this period.”

Easley’s arrest comes just months into his tenure leading the university’s police department. He was hired in the fall as part of an effort to strengthen campus safety and operations, according to previous university announcements.

Officials at the HBCU emphasized that the internal investigation will run alongside the legal process and that no conclusions have been reached. The institution did not indicate a timeline for completing its review or whether disciplinary action could follow.

Tuskegee University said it will provide updates as appropriate once more information becomes available.