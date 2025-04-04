Sister of NBA star enters transfer portal at HBCU

Teniya Morant, the younger sister of Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant, has announced via her social media that she will be entering the NCAA transfer portal. This marks the end of her time with the Mississippi Valley State University (MVSU) women’s basketball team. Her departure from the HBCU program comes after just one season. Sparking interest in where the talented guard may land next.

Morant’s transfer adds a new chapter to her basketball journey. Which began with a standout high school career and continued with her commitment to play at the Division I level for an HBCU.

High School Career

At Houston High School in Germantown, Tennessee, Teniya showcased her prowess on the basketball court. Standing at 5-foot-3, she played as a senior guard and was instrumental in leading the Mustangs to a 16-6 record during her senior year. She averaged 12.6 points per game, 4.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 1.4 steals. Notably, she achieved a season-high of 22 points in a decisive 70-45 victory over St. Agnes Academy.

Teniya’s dedication and skill on the court did not go unnoticed. Despite not holding any offers early in her recruiting process, her performance on the court drew national attention. Reminiscent of her brother Ja Morants’ under-the-radar recruitment before his emergence at Murray State.

Commitment to HBCU Basketball

In May 2023, Teniya announced her commitment to Mississippi Valley State University, an HBCU in the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC). This decision was major for both Morant and the HBCU, as MVSU was the first Division I program to offer her a scholarship in January of that year. Her commitment was met with enthusiasm, especially given her family’s history with HBCU hoops, as her father, Tee Morant, played basketball at Claflin University.

MVSU’s women’s basketball program had faced an uphill battle coming into Morant’s freshman season. The Devilettes finished the previous season with a 2-27 record and a 0-18 standing in the SWAC. Teniya’s addition was seen as a potential catalyst for revitalizing the team’s performance. Her high school coach, Justin Lewis, praised her tenacity and work ethic in an interview with The Commercial Appeal, stating, “They’re getting a tenacious player that gives it her all on the floor. Somebody that’s going to be vocal. She’s going to work hard.”

Teniya Morant appeared in three games during the 2024–25 season for Mississippi Valley State. Logging limited minutes and recording no points, rebounds, or assists. Her time on the court included short stints against Lipscomb, Arkansas State, and Alabama A&M, with a total of just 12 minutes played.

Transition and Current Status

In an Instagram post from April 3rd, 2025, Teniya Morant announced that she had decided to enter the transfer portal and leave the MVSU women’s basketball program.

Teniya Morant’s journey underscores the dynamic nature of collegiate athletics, especially within HBCU programs. Her initial commitment brought hope and excitement to not only MVSU’s women’s basketball but HBCU women’s hoops as a whole. Now, her departure opens conversations about athlete transitions and the factors influencing such decisions.