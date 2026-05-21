Howard University sets HBCU, mid-major standard with historic year

Howard University has turned the 2025-2026 school year into a statement about what an HBCU athletics department can become in modern Division I sports.

The Bison did not simply have a good year. They built a year that touched nearly every corner of the athletic department.



Howard captured 10 conference championships across the cycle, stacking titles in track and field, swimming, golf, basketball and softball. It was the kind of broad-based success that pushes a school beyond one hot team or one magical postseason run.



This was a full athletic department flex for a university where academics have always been the headline.



Howard’s rise also came at a time when HBCU athletics faces one of its most complicated eras. The transfer portal and NIL have made roster retention harder than ever. Top players from HBCUs continue to move to bigger conferences with deeper financial resources. Howard has felt that reality directly, including the departure of former MEAC Player of the Year Blake Harper to Creighton.



Still, the Bison have not responded like a program hoping to survive. They are operating like one trying to lead.

Howard University builds across the board

The clearest sign of Howard’s Division I strength is the variety of its success.



Women’s outdoor track and field captured its fifth consecutive MEAC championship. That kind of streak does not happen by accident. It reflects recruiting, development, culture and coaching consistency. David Oliver continued to build one of the most reliable programs in HBCU athletics, earning MEAC Coach of the Year honors again.



The women’s indoor track program also repeated as HBCU indoor champions. Performers such as Nilijah Darden and Lindsay Johnson helped Howard keep control of the track conversation.



Cross country added to the momentum. Howard’s women won the 2025 MEAC championship, with freshman Alexis Jones earning Outstanding Performer honors. That matters because it shows the pipeline is still producing new impact athletes.



Swimming and diving may have provided the most powerful symbol of Howard’s athletic range. The men won their third NEC championship in four years. The women captured the first NEC title in program history. Senior Zuilda Nwaeze was named NEC Outstanding Swimmer for the second year in a row.



This is where Howard University separates itself. It is not only winning in traditional HBCU spotlight sports. It is building championship-level programs in spaces where HBCUs have not always received national attention.

Howard University won its third MEAC MBB title in four years. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday)

HBCU basketball success raises the ceiling

Basketball gave Howard another major platform.



The men’s program produced a historic 24-win season, won the MEAC and claimed the first NCAA Tournament victory in school history. That win over UMBC gave the Bison a moment that stretched beyond the MEAC. Howard later fell to eventual champion Michigan, but the larger message had already been delivered.





The women’s basketball program matched that energy. Howard won a program-record 26 games and earned the highest NCAA Tournament seed in school history at No. 14. Zennia Thomas added individual star power by earning MEAC Player of the Year and Tournament MVP honors.



Together, those basketball seasons made Howard one of the most visible HBCU brands in March. That visibility matters. It drives recruiting and helps fundraising. It gives alumni something to rally around and tells the broader college sports world that Howard is not simply participating in Division I.



Howard is competing at a high level.

Howard repeated as MEAC softball champs.

Leadership meets the new college sports reality

The next phase of Howard’s rise may depend on how well it handles the business side of athletics.



The school has already shown signs that it understands the moment. John Wall, a five-time NBA All-Star, has joined the men’s basketball operation as president of basketball operations. His role is tied to roster construction, talent evaluation and NIL strategy.



That is not a ceremonial move. It is a modern college sports move.



Howard men’s basketball coach Kenneth Blakeney has also been direct about the new landscape. His program has lost elite talent, but he has framed Howard as a possible pipeline to Power Four NIL opportunities. That may sound unusual, but it is realistic. In today’s game, development can be a selling point.



Howard also hired Ted White as head football coach. White is a former record-setting Bison quarterback with NFL and Division I coaching experience. His arrival gives Howard another chance to connect tradition with modern ambition.

Howard shows what HBCU athletics can become

Howard’s 2025-2026 year is important because it gives HBCU athletics a working model.



Win broadly. Invest strategically. Embrace NIL. Bring in professional expertise. Build programs that can win beyond one sport. Protect tradition, but do not let nostalgia slow progress.



That is the balance Howard University is trying to strike.



The Bison are still dealing with the same structural challenges facing every HBCU program. Bigger schools can offer more money. The portal can change a roster in weeks. The gap between mid-major programs and power conferences is real.



But Howard has shown that HBCU athletics can still be ambitious, competitive and nationally relevant.

The 2025-2026 school year did more than fill a trophy case. It positioned Howard as one of the strongest Division I athletic departments in the HBCU space.

And if this is the new standard in Washington, D.C., the rest of HBCU athletics has officially been put on notice.