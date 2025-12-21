Jackson State star DB hitting transfer portal

The transfer portal continues to reshape college football, and HBCU Jackson State is once again feeling its impact. Just days after losing leading rusher Ahmad Miller, head coach TC Taylor and the Tigers are now preparing to move forward without one of their rising defensive stars.

Sophomore safety Kam Sallis has announced plans to enter the transfer portal, becoming another notable HBCU standout exploring opportunities at the next level.

Kam Sallis Emerged as a Defensive Anchor at Jackson State

Sallis played a major role in why Jackson State’s defense ranked among the best units in the SWAC this season. From the moment you turn on the film, his size, speed, and athleticism jump off the screen.

The rangy safety showed the ability to cover ground from hash to hash in the passing game while also coming downhill as a reliable run supporter. Simply put, Sallis checks every box coaches look for in a modern defensive back.

During the season, Sallis recorded 53 total tackles, including 27 solo stops, while adding two interceptions and two forced fumbles. His ability to fly around the field and create havoc made him a constant presence in the Tigers’ secondary.

Big-Time Performances on the Biggest Stages

One thing that stood out about Sallis was his performance in high-pressure moments. In the SWAC Championship Game, he delivered his best outing of the year, posting a season-high 12 tackles, with eight solo tackles.

He also showed up against FBS competition, totaling seven tackles against Southern Miss. Those performances only helped elevate his profile beyond the HBCU level.

P4 Interest Heating Up for the Sophomore Safety

Despite being only a sophomore, Sallis is already generating major buzz. With two, and potentially three, years of eligibility remaining, his upside is drawing attention from Power Four programs.

According to The Jordan Sports Group, which represents Sallis, he is already receiving heavy P4 interest. Calls are coming in quickly as programs look to add an experienced, physical safety with proven production at the HBCU level.

Sallis’ departure adds to a growing list of HBCU stars entering the transfer portal in search of new opportunities. For many players, the move is about increased exposure, NIL opportunities, and a clearer path to the NFL.

However, it also raises an important question: When will scouts begin taking HBCU programs more seriously from the start? If HBCUs continue producing players who transfer up, compete at the P4 level, and hear their names called on draft day, perhaps it’s time for evaluators to invest more attention in HBCU football earlier.

Doing so could help keep more elite talent at HBCU schools while still giving players the recognition and opportunities they deserve.