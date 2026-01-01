HBCU grudge-match: NC Central and Norfolk State to spar again

HBCU basketball takes center stage on Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026, when Norfolk State and NC Central tip off MEAC play in a matchup that blends history, championship pedigree, and two of the league’s defining head coaches. While this rivalry has been renewed in the MEAC era, its roots stretch deeper into Black college basketball lore, dating back to hard-fought CIAA battles that helped shape both programs.

A Rivalry Built Across Conferences in HBCU Basketball

When NC Central re-joined the MEAC in 2011, it didn’t just change conferences. It reignited a familiar competitive edge with Norfolk State, a program it had already sparred with regularly in the CIAA. The Eagles lead the all-time series 36–20, a number built across decades and conferences, but the MEAC era has been far more balanced and volatile.



Since Jan. 7, 2008, the two teams have split close games, overtime thrillers, and tournament clashes. In the MEAC era alone, NC Central holds a slim 13–11 edge. Home court has mattered. Durham has been kind to the Eagles, who are 7–1 at home against Norfolk State during that span, while the Spartans have defended Echols Hall more effectively than their road record might suggest.



Their most recent meeting, on March 3, 2025, was a reminder of how thin the margins are in this rivalry. NC Central edged Norfolk State 91–87 in overtime in Durham, with both teams trading runs across three intense periods. That game snapped a short losing streak for the Eagles and reinforced the idea that nothing comes easy when these programs meet.

Robert Jones has turned Norfolk State into a perennial contender in the MEAC and one of the best mid-major programs in America. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday)

Coaching Royalty: Moton vs. Jones in the MEAC

Any discussion of HBCU basketball in the MEAC must include head coaches LeVelle Moton and Robert Jones. Together, they account for seven MEAC tournament titles and have defined the league’s modern era.

Moton, now firmly established as one of the most respected coaches in Black college basketball, has guided NC Central to four MEAC championships. His teams are known for toughness, defensive pressure, and composure in March. Under Moton, NC Central has consistently positioned itself as the league’s standard, even during seasons when nonconference struggles masked its true ceiling.

Jones, meanwhile, has built Norfolk State into a perennial contender with three MEAC titles of his own. His teams often feature guard play, physicality, and the confidence that comes from postseason success. Jones’ ability to reload rosters while maintaining identity has kept the Spartans in the championship conversation year after year.

This matchup is not just a game. It’s a measuring stick between two coaches who know each other well and understand exactly what MEAC basketball demands.

Norfolk State University forward Kris Bankston dunks in the 2023 game in Durham. (Steven J. Gaither)

Norfolk State’s Profile Entering MEAC Play

Norfolk State enters conference play at 6–10 overall, a record shaped by a challenging non-conference slate. The Spartans have been far better at home than on the road, and that split tells part of the story. They average nearly 75 points per game, with balanced scoring and a slight rebounding edge over opponents.

The Spartans’ offense has leaned on multiple contributors rather than a single dominant scorer. They shoot over 45 percent from the field and protect the ball reasonably well, which becomes critical in tight MEAC games. Defensively, Norfolk State aims to grind opponents into late-clock possessions, a style that has served Jones well in league play.

If Norfolk State can replicate its home efficiency on the road, it becomes dangerous quickly in the MEAC race.

North Carolina Central head coach LeVelle Moton is looking to get his program back amongst the MEAC’s elite. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday)

NC Central’s Search for Rhythm Before January

NC Central’s 4–11 record masks a season filled with difficult road games and power-conference opponents. The Eagles have been strong at home but winless on the road, an imbalance that Moton will look to correct once MEAC play begins. Offensively, NC Central averages just over 72 points per game, but defensive lapses have inflated opponent scoring totals.

The Eagles force turnovers at a high rate and thrive when they can turn defense into transition offense. That pressure is a Moton trademark and often intensifies in conference play. While the nonconference results have been uneven, history suggests NC Central becomes a different team once the calendar flips to January.

What This Game Means for the MEAC Race

For HBCU basketball fans, Norfolk State versus NC Central is never just another conference game. It often foreshadows who will control the MEAC narrative. A win gives early leverage in tiebreakers, confidence heading into February, and psychological momentum in a league where familiarity breeds close games.

Norfolk State wants to reassert itself as the league’s toughest out. NC Central wants to remind everyone why Moton’s teams are rarely defined by December records. With history, coaching prestige, and MEAC implications all colliding, Saturday’s tip is a reminder of why this remains one of the conference’s marquee matchups.

In a league shaped by rivalries and resilience, Norfolk State and NC Central once again be one of the most compelling games in HBCU basketball.