How NCAA pressure almost led to an HBCU super conference

Talk of an NCAA Division I super conference of HBCU schools has existed forever — and it nearly happened.



HBCU leaders were not just dreaming about a superconference in 1979. They were discussing one as a real solution to a real NCAA problem.



The idea came during a fragile moment for Black college athletics.



Division I-AA was still new. The NCAA had created fresh requirements for schools trying to keep that status. But the path was not uniform for the SWAC and MEAC.



Some schools had already cleared Division I hurdles. Others were trying to get there. A few were questioning whether the climb was worth it at all.



That created pressure.



The MEAC was less than 10 years old. It had been formed in 1970 by schools seeking a higher athletic profile. But by the end of the decade, the league was already facing a crisis.



Maryland Eastern Shore, North Carolina Central and Morgan State were preparing to leave. The issue was tied to Division I qualifications and the cost of staying at that level.



That left the MEAC with four remaining programs: Howard, South Carolina State, Delaware State and North Carolina A&T.



Reports from the time said those four schools applied to join the SWAC.



That is how serious the moment had become.

The NCAA pushes HBCUs toward resolution

The HBCU super conference conversation started with NCAA math.



To remain in Division I-AA, football teams needed at least 50 percent of their games against I-AA opponents. Basketball faced an even tougher standard. Schools needed 85 percent of their games against I-AA competition.

That rule created a major scheduling problem. Most Black colleges were not in Division I-AA. Many were in Division II or Division III. Predominantly white schools were not rushing to schedule Black programs.

So HBCU conferences had to look inward.

The SWAC had more stability. It had seven members: Grambling, Jackson State, Texas Southern, Southern, Alcorn State, Prairie View A&M and Mississippi Valley State.

But even inside the SWAC, only five schools reportedly had Division I status at the time.

That created a strange reality. The SWAC had numbers and tradition. The MEAC had ambition and urgency. Neither league had a perfect solution by itself.

A merger became one option.

One Black college superconference could give schools more games against qualified opponents. It could protect Division I-AA status. It also could create a larger national structure for HBCU athletics.

On paper, the plan made sense. In the room, it became much harder.

The SIAC schools in the superconference picture

The HBCU superconference talks also involved three SIAC programs looking toward Division I.

Florida A&M, Bethune-Cookman and Morris Brown were part of the larger conversation. Each school had interest in moving up from the SIAC structure.

That mattered because the MEAC needed members.

Florida A&M was the biggest prize. The Rattlers had just won the first Division I-AA national championship in 1978. FAMU brought credibility, football power and a national name.

Bethune-Cookman offered another Florida program with deep HBCU roots. Morris Brown brought Atlanta history and SIAC tradition.

Together, those three schools could help stabilize the MEAC. They also could create more balance between the MEAC and SWAC.

That balance was important.

The SWAC had seven schools. The MEAC was down to four. If FAMU, Bethune-Cookman and Morris Brown joined the MEAC, the numbers would even out.

The new arrangement would not require a full merger. It could create two stronger Black conferences working together.

That became the compromise.

Leaders discussed the possibility of one league. Then they moved toward mutual cooperation instead.

The result was a five-year interlocking schedule. The SWAC and MEAC would remain separate. But they would schedule each other in football and basketball to meet NCAA requirements.

Why HBCU leaders rejected the merger

The HBCU superconference failed because leaders chose access over symbolism.

A single league would have looked powerful. It also might have limited NCAA championship access.

That was the breaking point. Neither conference had secured a right to the Division I NCAA Tournament at the time.

Two conferences meant two possible NCAA Tournament paths. One conference likely meant one automatic bid — if any.

Basketball made the issue even sharper. March Madness gave schools national exposure. It also gave conferences revenue and credibility.

Rod Paige of Texas Southern explained the thinking clearly in 1979. He said the first proposal was to merge. But the group decided it was better to keep two strong, autonomous Black conferences.



His argument went deeper than scheduling.



Paige said leaders did not want all the premier Black schools in one conference. He noted that all the premier white schools were not in one conference.



That point still hits.



Why should Black colleges limit themselves to one league when white institutions spread power across many?



The merger would have solved one problem. It could have created another.



A superconference might have helped with scheduling. But it also could have forced the best Black programs to eliminate each other for one postseason spot.



The leadership determined that was not progress. So leaders chose the middle path. They stayed separate, but close.

The HBCU resolution after 1979

The HBCU super conference did not happen. But the talks still shaped the future.



Florida A&M and Bethune-Cookman eventually joined the MEAC, giving the league new life.

FAMU brought instant credibility. Bethune-Cookman strengthened the conference’s Florida presence. The MEAC survived the crisis and continued as a Division I league.

Morris Brown did not become the same kind of MEAC solution, but it would remain the background.

The schools that left also did not disappear from the story.

Morgan State, North Carolina Central and Maryland Eastern Shore eventually returned to the MEAC picture at different points. Their returns showed that the 1979 crisis was just a chapter and not a clean ending.

The SWAC remained intact and the MEAC regrouped. Both conferences kept their identities.

The leaders of that era protected two Black Division I conferences. They also preserved multiple access points into NCAA championship play.

It was not the boldest decision, but it may have been the smartest one.

Survival came first.

Why the superconference question remains

The HBCU superconference question still matters more than 45 years later.



College sports has changed. The money is bigger. Media rights drive everything. Conference realignment has become a constant threat.



Yet the core question sounds familiar. Are HBCU programs stronger together? Or do they gain more by protecting separate paths?



That was the question in 1979. It remains the question now.



The MEAC and SWAC have since built the Celebration Bowl together. That game proves cooperation can work. It also shows the power of a unified HBCU stage.



Still, one game is not a conference.



A true merger would bring hard choices. Schools would have to consider travel, basketball access, Olympic sports and governance. The same tensions remain.



Unity has value. Access has value, too. Any serious plan must protect both.



That is why the 1979 story is so important. It was not just a failed merger. It was an early test of Black college athletic strategy.



The plot was simple. The MEAC was vulnerable. The SWAC had leverage. SIAC schools were looking up. NCAA rules created pressure.



In the end, HBCU leaders chose cooperation instead of consolidation. They did not kill the superconference dream or discussion.



They just postponed it.