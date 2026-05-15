Clarence Carter, a soul legend, was an HBCU alumnus

Soul legend Clarence Carter, the Grammy-nominated singer known for timeless Southern hits and powerful storytelling, has died, leaving behind a musical legacy deeply connected to the HBCU experience and Alabama State University.

Alabama State University announced the passing of its famed alumnus on Thursday. The university described Carter as a transformative artist whose music shaped generations of rhythm and blues fans across the country.

Born in Montgomery, Alabama in 1936, Clarence Carter lost his sight as a child. But the future Soul icon refused to let blindness define his future. After attending the Alabama School for the Blind, he enrolled at Alabama State University, where he earned a degree while continuing to develop his musical talents.

That HBCU foundation remained part of Carter’s identity throughout his career.

Clarence Carter became one of Soul music’s most recognizable voices

Clarence Carter emerged as one of the defining voices of Southern Soul music during the late 1960s and 1970s. His gritty vocals and emotional storytelling helped produce classics that still resonate decades later.

Among his biggest hits were “Slip Away,” “Too Weak To Fight,” “Patches,” and “Back Door Santa.” Later in life, Carter gained renewed popularity with “Strokin’,” a song that became a cultural staple at concerts and parties alike.

Unlike many artists of his era, Clarence Carter blended humor, pain, romance, and hard-earned wisdom into his music. His records sounded authentic because they reflected real life experiences.

That honesty made him beloved by generations of listeners.

Alabama State and the HBCU community remember Clarence Carter

For many people, Clarence Carter represented more than great music. He represented the impact of an HBCU education during a time when Black artists and Black institutions often struggled for visibility and respect on the national stage.

Alabama State called Carter a proud alumnus whose impact extended far beyond music. The university also offered condolences to his family, friends, and fans.

Clarence Carter’s voice helped define an era of Soul music. His journey from Alabama State University to international fame also stands as another reminder of the cultural power and lasting influence of HBCU institutions across America.