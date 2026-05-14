HBCU hurdler runs fastest time in NCAA this year

Southern University hurdler Tashina Alase delivered a performance at the 2026 SWAC Outdoor Track and Field Championships that immediately captured the attention of the collegiate and international track world.

Alase blazed to a historic 12.64 in the women’s 100-meter hurdles final at A.W. Mumford Stadium, producing a time that now ranks No. 1 in the NCAA and currently stands as the third-fastest time in the world this season.

The performance also established a new HBCU national record and instantly elevated Alase into elite company on the global track and field stage.

A Performance Bigger Than the SWAC

What Alase accomplished was bigger than conference dominance.

A 12.64 in the 100-meter hurdles is an Olympic-caliber performance — the type of time routinely seen in international finals and on world championship podiums.

Most collegiate hurdlers never break into the 12.8 range during their careers. Alase not only crossed that barrier, she exploded through it while competing on one of the SWAC’s biggest stages.

Her performance immediately became one of the most significant track and field moments in HBCU history.

It also placed her into rare NCAA territory.

Alase’s 12.64 is now recognized as the fifth-fastest time ever recorded by a non-Power Four athlete in NCAA history, further highlighting the magnitude of what the Southern star accomplished in Baton Rouge.

“I Knew It Was Coming”

After the race, Alase spoke calmly about the breakthrough performance, revealing the confidence and preparation behind the historic moment.

“It feels great. I mean, I work really hard for it, so I knew it was coming, but it’s nice to see it finally start coming together.”

Earlier in the day, Alase had already posted a strong 12.8 performance in the preliminaries before returning for the final.

She said her strategy entering the prelim race was measured and controlled.

“Obviously execute, but you don’t have to go too crazy like you’re about to run again. So my goal was really like under 12.9.”

Then came the final.

“The final — just give everything you have.”

That approach resulted in one of the fastest hurdle races in the world this year.

Alase’s Time Leads the NCAA

Alase’s 12.64 performance currently stands as the fastest women’s 100-meter hurdles time in NCAA Division I this season.

Here’s how the Southern junior compares to the nation’s top collegiate hurdlers entering postseason competition:

Rank Athlete School Time 1 Tashina Alase Southern 12.64 2 Emmi Scales Kentucky 12.68 3 Janela Spencer Ohio State 12.82 4 Joslyn Hamilton South Carolina 12.91 5 Salieci Myles LSU 12.92 5 Adeyah Brewster LSU 12.92

At the elite level of sprint hurdling, hundredths of a second separate national champions from the rest of the field.

Alase is not simply competing with Power Four athletes — she currently sits ahead of them all.

Third Fastest Time in the World

Alase’s performance also places her among the top professional and international hurdlers in the world this season.

According to current world rankings, only Olympic gold medalist Masai Russell and former world-record holder Kendra Harrison have posted faster marks in 2026.

Top Women’s 100-Meter Hurdles Times in the World (2026)

Rank Athlete Time 1 Masai Russell 12.40 2 Masai Russell 12.47 3 Tashina Beyioku-Alase 12.64 4 Kendra Harrison 12.65 5 Marione Fourie 12.67

That context transforms Alase’s performance from a great collegiate race into a legitimate world-class achievement.

She is no longer simply one of the SWAC’s best athletes.

She is one of the fastest hurdlers on the planet.

Precision From Start to Finish

The women’s 100-meter hurdles demands elite timing, explosive acceleration and flawless technique.

One small mistake can ruin an entire race.

Alase made none.

From the opening gun, the Southern standout attacked each hurdle with rhythm, confidence and precision. Her speed between hurdles separated her from the field almost immediately, and her closing burst secured one of the fastest times in collegiate track this season.

The final clocking stunned the stadium and quickly spread across the track world.

HBCU Track Still Producing World-Class Talent

For years, conversations around college track have focused heavily on Power Four programs, NIL opportunities and national recruiting battles.

Alase’s performance served as a reminder that elite talent continues to emerge from HBCU programs and conferences like the SWAC.

Southern University has long maintained a strong tradition in track and field, and Alase’s breakthrough performance adds another historic chapter to that legacy.

Now, her name sits alongside some of the fastest hurdlers in the world.

A Statement to the NCAA — and Beyond

Alase’s performance currently stands as:

No. 1 time in the NCAA

Third-fastest time in the world in 2026

Fifth-fastest time ever by a non-Power Four athlete in NCAA history

A new HBCU national record

That combination places the Southern star firmly into national championship and international conversation heading into the postseason.

And with championship season still ahead, Alase may not be finished making history.

What Comes Next

The SWAC Championships may have introduced Alase to a broader audience, but the national spotlight now grows significantly larger.

NCAA regional competition and national championship meets are approaching quickly, and expectations surrounding the Southern hurdler will continue to rise after her historic run.

Still, performances like this transcend medals and rankings.

They become legacy moments.

And in 12.64 seconds, Tashina Alase delivered one of the greatest performances the SWAC — and HBCU track and field — has ever seen.