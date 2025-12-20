Clark Atlanta Triumphs at the 2025 Chris Paul HBCU Classic

Clark Atlanta University had a fantastic two-game showing at the 2025 Toyota Chris Paul HBCU Classic, held at Gateway Arena in Atlanta, GA. For their opening matchup on Thursday, Clark Atlanta faced Lincoln University (PA), a strong team representing the CIAA conference.

In a thrilling game marked by 12 lead changes, Clark Atlanta trailed by two points at halftime. Nevertheless, the Panthers displayed remarkable composure and resilience in the second half. The Panthers secured a 74-66 victory. Jadyn Shider emerged as the standout player of the game. He earned Player of the Game honors with a dominant double-double: 13 points, 12 rebounds, and 2 steals.

Clark Atlanta Edges Fayetteville State in Thrilling Chris Paul HBCU Classic

On Friday, Clark Atlanta faced another formidable CIAA opponent, Fayetteville State University, led by former Bluefield State Head Coach Devin Hoehn. The first half ended in a deadlock, with the teams tied at 35 apiece. From there, a back-and-forth battle unfolded in the second half. The game was full of tension and dramatic moments.

Late in the game, Fayetteville State trailed Clark Atlanta by two points at 71-73. Larry Howell, an All-CIAA Preseason Selection, was fouled and went to the free-throw line for two shots. He made the first but missed the second, leaving Fayetteville State down by one point. Fayetteville State had a final shot at the buzzer, but they were unable to convert. Clark Atlanta emerged with a hard-fought 75-72 victory.

Once again, Shider proved instrumental to Clark Atlanta’s success. He earned Player of the Game honors with 15 points, 13 rebounds, and 2 steals.

The 2025 Toyota Chris Paul HBCU Classic continues to be a vital platform celebrating the history, talent, and spirit of HBCU basketball. CAU’s play throughout the two-day event highlights the dedication and pride of these programs, inspiring current players and future generations.