Norfolk State downs Jackson State in Chris Paul HBCU Classic

ATLANTA — Norfolk State (5-8) used a balanced offensive effort, efficient shooting, and a decisive edge at the free-throw line to earn an 82–72 victory over Jackson State (1-11) on Friday night in the final game of the Chris Paul HBCU Classic in Atlanta.

The Spartans shot 45 percent from the field, knocked down 10 three-pointers, and went a crucial 20-of-24 at the foul line, using their efficiency to control the game despite Jackson State’s late push.

Norfolk State was led by a standout performance from Elijah Jamison, who poured in a game-high 30 points on an ultra-efficient 8-of-10 shooting, including a perfect 5-for-5 from three-point range and 9-of-9 at the free-throw line. Jamison added four assists and two rebounds in 31 minutes.

Anthony McComb III added 19 points on 7-of-16 shooting, while Adrean Newton chipped in 10 points and seven assists, helping Norfolk State generate 23 assists on 26 made field goals. Jaquel Morris provided a physical presence inside with eight rebounds, six of them on the defensive end.

Norfolk State edged JSU on the glass 38–34.

Jackson State was paced by SWAC Preseason Player of the Year Daeshun Ruffin, who finished with 25 points, six assists, and four rebounds, attacking the basket consistently and keeping the Tigers within striking distance. Jayme Mitchell Jr. added 19 points and six rebounds, while Dorian McMillian contributed 11 points, including three three-pointers.

Despite shooting 38 percent from beyond the arc, Jackson State struggled at the free-throw line, converting just 12-of-16 attempts, and committed 16 turnovers, which Norfolk State turned into key momentum swings.

The Tigers also faced challenges generating consistent offense from the frontcourt, scoring just nine bench points and failing to establish rhythm inside against Norfolk State’s disciplined defensive rotations.

With the win, Norfolk State now moves on to another road game on Sunday versus UTEP in El Paso, Texas. JSU will be in Texas on Monday facing TCU in Forth Worth.