HBCU Running back Makes History: Wins the Harlon Hill Award

Curtis Allen’s 2025 season did more than dominate HBCU football box scores. It rewrote history. The Virginia Union running back was named the Harlon Hill Trophy winner, becoming the first HBCU player ever to claim Division II football’s most prestigious individual award. The honor places Allen at the center of a breakthrough moment for HBCU football, one that resonates far beyond Richmond.

The Harlon Hill Trophy, widely regarded as the Division II equivalent of the Heisman, is awarded annually to the nation’s most outstanding player. Allen’s selection marks a long-awaited recognition of elite HBCU talent on the national stage.

For decades, HBCU programs have produced dominant players and championship teams, yet national individual awards at the Division II level remained elusive. Allen’s win changes that narrative.

CIAA Commissioner Jacqie McWilliams Parker highlighted the magnitude of the moment, saying, “Curtis Allen’s season stands as one of the most remarkable performances in college football this year. He has represented Virginia Union University and the CIAA with excellence on and off the field.”

Her words underscore what Allen’s season symbolized: not just dominance, but representation.

What the Harlon Hill Trophy Represents

The Harlon Hill Trophy honors total excellence—production, impact, leadership, and consistency. Allen met every benchmark.

While the award has historically gone to standout players from traditional Division II powers, Allen’s emergence from an HBCU program signaled a shift in how excellence is evaluated and recognized.

Curtis Allen’s Dominant 2025 Season

Allen delivered one of the most productive rushing seasons in Division II history.

He finished the year with 2,409 rushing yards and 30 touchdowns, averaging 8.1 yards per carry and more than 200 yards per game. Defenses stacked the box. It rarely mattered.

Despite the attention, Allen remained grounded in his approach.

“It feels good,” Allen said in a CIAA interview earlier this season. “I’m happy, but I’m not content. We want more as a team. I want so much more.”

That mindset fueled a run of dominant performances that defined Virginia Union’s season.

A Performance That Defined the Year

Allen’s most unforgettable outing came on Nov. 1 at Bluefield State, when he erupted for 369 rushing yards and five touchdowns, setting season highs in yards, scores, and longest run (85 yards).

It was a performance that reverberated across Division II and removed any doubt about his national standing.

“You have to love football,” Allen said in that same CIAA feature. “I love football. You must have the right mindset. Every day it’s about buying into the process.”

Virginia Union running back Curtis Allen runs against Virginia State in the 2025 Douglas Wilder Education Classic. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday)

The Engine Behind Virginia Union’s Offense

Virginia Union averaged more than 300 rushing yards per game and nearly 40 points per contest, finishing the season as one of Division II’s most efficient offenses.

Allen was the engine. He accounted for the majority of the Panthers’ rushing production, controlled tempo, and consistently delivered in high-leverage moments. His physical style set the tone for an offense that overwhelmed opponents throughout the year.

A First for HBCUs on the National Stage

Allen’s Harlon Hill win carries weight well beyond statistics.

It confirms that HBCU football is not just competitive, but elite. It affirms that dominant seasons at HBCUs belong in national award conversations—and can win them.

Reflecting on his journey, Allen offered a simple philosophy that mirrors his rise.

“Don’t count your reps,” he said. “Make your reps count. Make the most out of every opportunity.”

Curtis Allen did not just claim a trophy. He opened a door.

For Virginia Union, for the CIAA, and for HBCU programs across the country, his achievement represents validation and momentum. It is proof that excellence at HBCUs belongs at the center of the national conversation.

Curtis Allen made history. And HBCU football is better for it.