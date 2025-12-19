Chris Paul HBCU Classic Delivers Overtime Thriller in Atlanta

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — Day 1 of the Chris Paul HBCU Classic produced one of the most dramatic HBCU hoops games of the year as Fayetteville State outlasted Morehouse College 99–96 in overtime on Thursday afternoon in Atlanta at Gateway Center Arena.

The HBCU hoops showdown featured constant momentum swings, a furious late comeback, and clutch execution in overtime. As a result, the game quickly emerged as the most exciting finish of the opening day. Fayetteville State improved to 6–5 on the season, while Morehouse dropped to 4–6 after a hard-fought home performance.

Morehouse Sets the Early Tone

Morehouse opened their opening game at the Chris Paul HBCU Classic with aggression and pace. Logan McCormick scored the first basket on a layup, setting the tone for an offense that attacked the paint and moved the ball with purpose.

Fayetteville State responded with physical play inside, leaning on tough finishes to stay close. The lead changed hands several times in the first half, and neither team created any separation.

Late in the half, Morehouse closed strong. Sincere Key and Sincere Moore steadied the Maroon Tigers at the free-throw line, while McCormick finished inside. JerMontae Hill then drilled a momentum-swinging three. As a result, Morehouse carried a 35–32 lead into halftime after weathering every early push from the Broncos.

Fayetteville State Controls the Middle of the Game

Fayetteville State came out of the locker room in Atlanta with a clear plan. The Broncos attacked downhill, lived in the paint, and turned physicality into points. They quickly erased the halftime deficit and controlled much of the second half.

Still, Morehouse refused to fade. Robert Brazelton hit a timely three, and McCormick energized the building with a three-point play followed by a dunk. When Brandon Peters knocked down a free throw to tie the game at 59–59 with just over nine minutes left, the HBCU matchup felt destined for a tight finish.

The Broncos briefly looked ready to pull away. A string of finishes, free throws, and defensive stops pushed the lead to 78–69 with 1:36 remaining. However, Morehouse had other plans.

A Furious Finish in Regulation

Down nine in the final two minutes, the Maroon Tigers flipped the game with a stunning 12–0 run. Peters attacked the rim repeatedly, Jared White buried a massive three, and every defensive stop turned into a quick scoring chance.

Suddenly, Morehouse was in front 81–78.

Fayetteville State answered with a layup, but Peters calmly hit two free throws with 15 seconds left to extend the lead to 83–80. Once again, the Broncos responded. Darius Boben knocked down a clutch three with six seconds remaining to tie the game at 83–83.

Morehouse had one final look at the buzzer, but the layup attempt missed, sending the Chris Paul HBCU Classic game into overtime.

Broncos Execute in Overtime

Overtime opened in Atlanta with Fayetteville State seizing momentum. The Broncos scored the first six points of the extra period, using strong finishes and a timely jumper to grab control.

Morehouse continued to fight. White connected on another three, and McCormick threw down a dunk to keep the game within one possession. However, the closing moments became a free-throw test, and Fayetteville State did just enough to maintain its edge.

Even then, the Maroon Tigers made it dramatic. Sincere Moore hit a three with 10 seconds left to cut the deficit to three. White followed with another triple with three seconds remaining to make it 98–96. A final free throw with two seconds left finally sealed the outcome.

Standout Performances on Both Sides

Romeo Aquino led all scorers with 25 points while adding five rebounds and four blocks. His rim protection anchored Fayetteville State’s interior defense. Ezekiel Cannedy added 20 points and four assists, while Terrell Williams recorded a 14-point, 14-assist double-double that proved vital in overtime. Larry Howell chipped in 19 points and six rebounds.

Morehouse matched the Broncos punch for punch. McCormick finished with 20 points, six rebounds, and five assists. Peters added 19 points, seven assists, six rebounds, and four steals. Hill contributed 15 points and eight rebounds, while White provided a spark off the bench with 11 points on perfect shooting from beyond the arc.

Fayetteville State finished with 54 points in the paint and eight blocks. Meanwhile, Morehouse countered with 42 paint points and 32 bench points. The rebounding battle was nearly even, underscoring how thin the margin was throughout the HBCU contest.

A Defining Game of Day 1

The overtime thriller stood out as one of the most dramatic finishes on Day 1 of the Chris Paul HBCU Classic in Atlanta, highlighting the intensity, resilience, and depth that continue to define HBCU basketball on a national stage.

Fayetteville State will face Clark Atlanta on Friday, Dec. 19, at 12:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+. Morehouse will close its 2025 calendar year with a Friday morning “Breakfast and Ball” matchup against Lincoln (Pa.) at 10:00 a.m. at Gateway Center Arena.