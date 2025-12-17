North Carolina A&T takes down crosstown rival

North Carolina A&T showed resilience, balance, and late-game toughness in a 71–65 road win at First Horizon Coliseum. The Aggies held off a furious second-half rally from UNC Greensboro. Composure and collective effort carried A&T to a hard-fought HBCU non-conference victory.

N.C. A&T set the tone early and never wavered. The Aggies built a commanding first-half advantage with efficient offense and physical interior play. They shot 38.9 percent from the field in the opening half. A&T knocked down four three-pointers and converted free throws at a steady rate. That execution fueled a 38–20 halftime lead. The early surge allowed the Aggies to dictate tempo.

UNC Greensboro struggled offensively in the first 20 minutes. The Spartans shot just 21.9 percent from the floor. They went 0-for-12 from beyond the arc. Strong rebounding kept them competitive, but perimeter misses stalled momentum. Closing the gap before halftime proved difficult.

The second half brought a dramatic shift.

UNC Greensboro erupted for 45 points after the break. The Spartans shot 51.6 percent from the field. They also hit 56.3 percent from three-point range. Guards KJ Younger and Noah Norgaard led the charge. The duo combined for 33 points. Younger scored 17 on 6-of-12 shooting. Norgaard added 16 points and drained four threes. Inside, Justin Neely and Valentino Pinedo controlled the glass. Both recorded double-doubles. Neely finished with 11 points and 11 rebounds. Pinedo added 10 points and 10 boards.

Still, the Aggies never folded.

Senior guard Trent Middleton Jr. delivered a game-high 21 points in 38 minutes. He provided timely baskets and steady leadership during key moments. Dwayne Pierce added 13 points. Lewis Walker gave the Aggies a lift with 12 points in just 16 minutes. Walker later went down, forcing others to step up.

After the game, head coach Monté Ross praised his team’s resolve.

“What a game. It was huge,” Ross said. “Getting up like that, up 18, we were just trying to hold on. Lewis Walker went down and it got dicey. Other guys had to step up. I was glad to see that they did.”

North Carolina A&T leaned on defense and depth to weather the storm. Zamoku Weluche-Ume pulled down 10 rebounds. KJ Debrick anchored the paint with nine boards and three blocks. Those efforts limited second-chance opportunities. The Aggies’ bench also played a pivotal role. It outscored UNC Greensboro 17–2.

Ross emphasized the team’s mindset as momentum shifted.

“We knew they were going to make a run,” Ross said. “They have too much pride and talent. Mike’s a heck of a coach. We withstood it and made our own run.”

Free-throw shooting proved decisive late. North Carolina A&T shot 83.3 percent from the line. UNC Greensboro finished at 52.6 percent. The Aggies also limited transition chances. Key defensive stops sealed the win.

“This was a true team effort,” Ross said. “We’re team-first, and these guys love playing together. That was tested tonight.”

For an HBCU program still building its identity, the road win showcased heart, depth, and poise. Those qualities could generate real momentum moving forward.