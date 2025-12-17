HBCU squad takes down another Big 12 program

Another night, another win for another HBCU women’s basketball program against a Big 12 program.

On a night when the numbers, the history, and the venue all leaned heavily the other way, Howard University women’s basketball chose belief over probability.

Despite being given just a 20.1% change to win by ESPN’s Matchup Predictor, the HBCU squad walked into Big12 territory and emerged with a 66-64 road victory over Cincinnati – a result that resonated far beyond the final buzzer.

Please don’t call this an upset.

Another Big 12 loss to an HBCU

The significant of the moment was impossible to miss, as the commentators brought it up multiple times throughout the game. During the 2023-2024 season, these two programs met with Cincinnati firmly in control, handing Howard an 87-62 loss that reflected both the physical gap and the perception gap between power conference programs sand rising mid-majors.

Two seasons later, that narrative flipped.

Howard now improves to 9-5 and continues its ascent as one of the nation’s most formidable mid-major programs. Ranked No. 20 in the College Insider Mid-Major Poll, the Lady Bison’s resume now features wins over the Big 12, Big East, SWAC, Atlantic 10, Coastal (x4), and MAAC, and a victory over a Mid-Major Top 10 program.

This Cincinnati win also marks the third HBCU women’s basketball victory over the Big 12 conference, further underscoring the growing competitiveness – and visibility – of HBCU programs on the national stage.

That is THREE wins for HBCU women over the Big12 conference this season.



Southern beat Arizona, 63-57



Southern beat Houston, 70-62



Howard beat Cincinnati, 66-64



All three wins coming on the road.



THANKYA!

Winning Beyond the Odds

ESPN’s predictor suggested Howard University would need near perfection to survive. What the model couldn’t measure was depth, discipline, and collective poise.

Twelve Lady Bison logged at least two minutes, a reflection of a roster built on balance and trust. Four players scored in double figures, each answering the moment when the game demanded it.

Zoe Stewart led all scorers with 18 points , delivering timely offense throughout.

led all scorers with , delivering timely offense throughout. Nile Miller followed with 14 points and 8 rebounds , including crucial late-game finishes.

followed with , including crucial late-game finishes. Zennia Thomas added a 10-point, 10-rebound double-double , anchoring the interior. Her 5th double-double of the season.

added a , anchoring the interior. Her 5th double-double of the season. Ariella Henigan scored 10 points off the bench.

scored off the bench. Sa’lah Hemingway sealed the night with the game-winning layup with three seconds remaining.

Defensively, Howard dictated the terms. The Lady Bison forced 20 Cincinnati turnovers, recorded 11 steals, and held a lead for 86% of the game, an extraordinary feat in a road environment.

A Finish That Defied Probability

When Cincinnati tied the game at 64–64 with 14 seconds remaining, the pressure was absolute. Howard never flinched.

Without a timeout called, Ariella Henigan delivered the assist, Hemingway delivered the finish, and the Lady Bison delivered the moment. Cincinnati’s final heave missed, sealing a victory that models didn’t predict—but preparation did.

Howard women’s basketball is no longer chasing respect—it’s commanding it. With national recognition, a battle-tested résumé, and the confidence to defy probability, the Lady Bison are rewriting expectations.

And if a 20.1% chance was all the HBCU squad was given, they made the most of it.