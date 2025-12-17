HBCU football sees best Celebration Bowl TV ratings in years

The Celebration Bowl continued to cement its status as one of the most visible stages for HBCU football after the 2025 edition delivered a double-digit TV ratings increase on ABC. The ratings were fueled by a dramatic four-overtime thriller between South Carolina State and Prairie View A&M.



South Carolina State’s 40–38 victory in Atlanta capped a game that blended championship stakes, national exposure, and unmistakable cultural resonance. All of which translated into strong audience growth for the event’s tenth anniversary season.

According to Nielsen data released by ESPN Events, the Celebration Bowl averaged 2.3 million viewers on ABC, representing a 12 percent year-over-year increase from the previous season.



The broadcast peaked at approximately 3.0 million viewers during the extended overtime period, marking the game’s highest audience since the 2022 championship that featured Jackson State and North Carolina Central.

Overtime drama fuels national interest

The 2025 matchup between the MEAC champion Bulldogs and the SWAC champion Panthers delivered one of the most dramatic finishes in the history of the Celebration Bowl. Four overtimes pushing the contest well beyond its scheduled window and keeping casual viewers engaged.



Extended endings have historically boosted ratings across college football, and this game followed that trend as viewers stayed locked in to see a champion crowned.



For HBCU football, the game’s competitive balance played a major role in sustaining attention from a national audience that extends beyond traditional alumni bases.



South Carolina State and Prairie View A&M traded momentum throughout the day. The game underscored the depth and quality of play across historically Black college and university programs.

Prairie View A&M players celebrate a score in the Celebration Bowl. (Steven J. Gaither)

Consistency on ABC continues to pay off

The 2.3 million average audience reflects the continued value of ABC’s broadcast platform for the Celebration Bowl. The game has benefited from consistent national placement and strategic scheduling decisions.



Like the 2024 contest, the 2025 game avoided direct conflict with the expanded College Football Playoff. That allowing the championship to retain a clear spotlight in the December sports calendar.



That approach has helped stabilize viewership after a challenging 2023 season, when ratings dipped to their lowest point since the event began in 2015.



Since then, the Celebration Bowl has rebounded due to competitive matchups, compelling storylines, and the significance of HBCU athletics.

A growing platform for HBCU football

The latest ratings performance reinforces the idea that the Celebration Bowl remains a premier showcase. Not only for HBCU football but the FCS level as a whole.



Strong television numbers complement the in-stadium atmosphere in Atlanta, where fans continue to treat the event as both a championship game and a cultural gathering. While programs like Jackson State have historically driven peak viewership, the 2025 numbers demonstrate that compelling games themselves can move the needle regardless of brand power.



South Carolina State and Prairie View A&M delivered proof that high-stakes competition and national exposure remain a powerful combination.



The sustained growth signals optimism for the future of the Celebration Bowl and its role in elevating HBCU football.



With competitive games, smart scheduling, and consistent broadcast support, the game continues to show why it remains a vital part of the college football landscape.