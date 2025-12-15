HBCU announces coaching change as coach makes moves

Albany, Ga. — Albany State head football coach Quinn Gray is departing the program to pursue another leadership opportunity, closing a historic chapter defined by championships, faith, and long-term impact across the HBCU football landscape.

The university confirmed Gray’s departure in a release issued on Monday, naming longtime assistant Anthony Kelly as interim head coach while a national search is conducted. The announcement came alongside a personal statement from Gray. Gray shared a graphic his Facebook page, offering deeper insight into his decision and reflections on his time in Albany.

“Change is a hard thing to deal with,” Gray wrote, citing Deuteronomy 31:6. “In this season of my life, I believe that God has guided me through everything and every opportunity that has presented itself.”



Gray, a former NFL quarterback, has been connected with the opening at his alma mater, Florida A&M. FAMU hasn’t made an announcement on its coaching hire. Gray was also reportedly a candidate at Hampton University before it announced its hire on Friday.

Gray thanked Albany State for providing him the opportunity to fulfill his dream of becoming a college head football coach, specifically acknowledging former president Dr. Marion Fedrick for entrusting him with the program. He framed his tenure around the principle of leaving a place better than he found it — a goal few would dispute was achieved.

Quinn Gray

“As president, I am called to recognize excellence wherever it rises,” said Albany State University President Dr. Robert Scott in the school’s release. “Coach Gray’s impact on the Golden Rams has been extraordinary. His leadership elevated our program, inspired our student-athletes, and strengthened pride across our campus community.”

Historic for an HBCU cornerstone

On the field, Gray delivered one of the most successful runs in program history. Over three seasons, he guided the Golden Rams to a 24–11 record. That included a program-best 12-win season, two SIAC championship appearances, and the 2025 SIAC title. The run culminated with Albany State’s first NCAA Division II quarterfinal appearance and the 2025 HBCU Division II national championship.

Off the field, Gray emphasized academic accountability and personal development. During his tenure, 40 football student-athletes graduated, including six who earned master’s degrees — a point both the university and Gray highlighted as central to the program’s growth.

Gray also made it a priority to acknowledge those often overlooked in success stories. In his message, he thanked administrators, athletics staff, janitors, cafeteria workers, campus police, the student body, and, most importantly, his players.

“By no means is this goodbye,” Gray wrote. “It’s a see you later.”

He closed by reaffirming his lifelong connection to the institution.

“I love Albany State University and will always be a Ram for life. A-A-A-A-S-U, the real gold and blue.”

As Albany State begins its next chapter, Gray’s message and record leave little doubt that his impact on the program — and on HBCU football — will endure well beyond his tenure in Albany.