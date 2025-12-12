Hampton University Announces its 23rd Head Football Coach

What was once a report is now official. Hampton University announced Friday that Van Malone has been named the 23rd head football coach in program history, confirming earlier reports that the longtime Big 12 assistant would take over the HBCU football program. The hire marks a pivotal moment for Hampton as it seeks to reset its identity and regain national relevance.

Director of Athletics Anthony D. Henderson Sr. formally introduced Malone as the next leader of Pirate football, signaling the school’s confidence in his experience, leadership, and vision.

A Vision Rooted in Purpose and Accountability

Malone wasted no time outlining his approach.

“Hampton University is a place of purpose, pride and possibility,” Malone said in the official release. “With the Hampton Nation, we will build a program rooted in leadership, accountability, and service — a family committed to excellence on and off the field.”

That message mirrors what Hampton leadership sought during its coaching search. After a difficult 2025 season, the HBCU emphasized the need for structure, culture, and long-term growth. Malone’s words suggest alignment from day one.

Hampton Leadership Speaks With Confidence

University President Darrell K. Williams underscored the significance of the hire.

According to Williams, Malone embodies the values that define Hampton University, including respect, integrity, and excellence. He also emphasized Malone’s ability to inspire student-athletes beyond football, a trait that resonates deeply at an HBCU.

Meanwhile, Henderson pointed to Hampton’s proud football history as both a foundation and a challenge. The Pirates have won seven Black College National Championships, 19 conference titles, and earned five FCS playoff appearances. Hampton expects Malone to honor that legacy while elevating the program academically and competitively.

Proven Success at the Power 4 Level

Malone arrives in Hampton after seven seasons at Kansas State, where he served as assistant head coach, defensive pass game coordinator, and defensive backs coach. During that span, the Wildcats compiled a 53–34 record and earned five bowl appearances, including a Sugar Bowl victory.

More importantly, Kansas State developed a defensive identity built on discipline and physicality. That brand aligns with Henderson’s description of Malone’s teams as tough, accountable, and fundamentally sound.

For an HBCU competing in the CAA, that experience brings immediate credibility.

From NFL Veteran to Program Builder

Malone’s résumé spans nearly every level of football.

As a player, he starred at Texas before being selected in the second round of the NFL Draft by the Detroit Lions. He played four seasons in the league and earned multiple Pro Bowl nominations as a special teams standout.

As a coach, Van Malone has spent decades developing players and staff across the country. He has coached in 15 bowl games, earned National FBS Assistant Coach of the Year honors, and worked under respected leaders such as Mike Gundy and Chris Klieman.

That blend of NFL credibility and collegiate leadership is rare — and valuable — for an HBCU seeking national recognition.

Support for Malone’s hire extends beyond Hampton.

Former Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman described Malone as a leader of young men who has been preparing for this opportunity throughout his career. Former Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy echoed that sentiment, praising Malone’s communication skills, work ethic, and ability to connect with players.

Those endorsements reinforce the belief that Hampton didn’t just hire a coach — it hired a leader ready for the moment.

What Comes Next for the Hampton

Malone now takes over a Hampton program searching for stability, confidence, and identity.

The roster needs development. The culture needs reinforcement. The results must follow. Still, the foundation appears clear: leadership first, accountability always, and championships as the goal.

For Hampton, this hire signals ambition.

For the broader HBCU football landscape, it’s another reminder that programs willing to invest boldly can attract elite coaching talent.

And for Van Malone, the journey from trusted assistant to head coach now begins — officially — in Hampton, Virginia.