Auburn football expected to hire HBCU head coach for TEs

Auburn football is expected to add a familiar name with deep Power Five and HBCU experience to its staff, as sources indicate that Howard University head coach Larry Scott is set to join the Tigers as tight ends coach.

The move was first reported by national outlets and confirmed by multiple sources, signaling the end of Scott’s tenure at Howard University and a return to a role where he has previously thrived. Scott is expected to work under Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze, rounding out the Tigers’ offensive staff ahead of the upcoming season.

Scott brings a résumé that bridges elite Power Five experience and HBCU leadership. Before taking over at Howard University, he served as tight ends coach at Florida, where he coached Kyle Pitts, now one of the NFL’s premier tight ends. Pitts’ development into a first-round draft pick and Pro Bowl-caliber player remains one of the standout highlights of Scott’s coaching career and underscores his reputation as a developer of talent at the position.

Howard University head coach Larry Scott watches during the NC Central game. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday)

Prior to his stint in Gainesville, Scott was offensive coordinator at Tennessee and also coached tight ends at Miami. That background gives Auburn football a position coach who has operated at the highest levels of college football, managed entire offenses, and recruited nationally. His experience in multiple Power Four conferences is expected to be a valuable asset as Auburn looks to strengthen its offensive consistency and production.

Scott took over the program at Howard University in 2020, inheriting a challenging situation and overseeing a gradual rebuild. The Bison showed notable progress during the 2022 and 2023 seasons, when Howard competed for MEAC titles and earned a berth in the Celebration Bowl in 2023. While overall results fluctuated, Scott’s tenure included tangible steps forward in conference play and player development during a period marked by transfer portal volatility and resource gaps common at the HBCU level.

For Auburn football, the hire represents a strategic addition of a coach who understands both roster building and positional detail. For Howard University, it marks another example of an HBCU head coach transitioning back to the Power Four ranks, reinforcing the league-wide reality that strong work at HBCUs continues to draw interest from major programs.

An official announcement from Auburn is expected once final paperwork is completed, but all signs point to Scott bringing his tight ends expertise—and a unique blend of Power Five and HBCU perspective—to the Plains.