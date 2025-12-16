FAMU basketball picks up first home win under Charlie Ward

Florida A&M (FAMU) earned its first home win of the season as head coach Charlie Ward guided the Rattlers to a 93–77 victory over Albany State at the Lawson Center. The matchup was added late to the schedule following an earlier cancellation, with Albany State athletic director Dr. Kristene Kelly accommodating the request and making the 80-mile trip to Tallahassee during winter break.

Senior guard Jordan Chatmon led the way for FAMU, pouring in a game-high 25 points. Chatmon connected on 7-of-12 attempts from beyond the arc, finished 8-of-13 overall, and added six rebounds in a strong all-around performance. Antonio Baker Jr. followed with 19 points, while Anguan Boldin Jr. contributed 14. Miles Ndalama rounded out the double-figure scorers with 10 points, providing a steady presence in the paint.

FAMU/Albany State Photos

The Rattlers were efficient offensively, shooting 44 percent from three-point range and an impressive 57.6 percent from the field. FAMU’s bench accounted for 21 points, while the team capitalized on 25 points off turnovers, scored 42 points in the paint, and added 19 fast-break points.

Albany State was led by Malique Johnson, who finished with 17 points on 6-of-9 shooting, including a perfect 1-for-1 from beyond the arc. Christian Gary added 15 points, Zach Reinhart chipped in 14, and Shakur Poteat scored 12, giving the Golden Rams four players in double figures. Albany State’s bench also made an impact, contributing 38 points, while the Rams scored 24 points in the paint and 17 points off turnovers.

Florida A&M will quickly turn its attention to Wednesday’s matchup against Jacksonville University. It will be the second meeting between the teams this season, with the Dolphins previously edging the Rattlers 85–82 on a last-second three-pointer.