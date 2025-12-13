SWAC Runs it up on MEAC in First Half of Celebration Bowl

The HBCU spotlight belonged to the SWAC in the first half of the Celebration Bowl. Prairie View A&M delivered a commanding opening two quarters against South Carolina State. The Panthers combined explosive passing, balanced offense, and steady defensive pressure to seize control before halftime.

As a result, Prairie View A&M entered the break firmly in command of the championship matchup with a 21-0 lead.

Statistics 1 2 3 4 OT Total

Prairie View A&M’s Passing Game Takes Over Early

Prairie View A&M quarterback Cameron Peters put together one of the most impressive first halves in recent Celebration Bowl memory.

Peters completed 13 of 20 passes for 237 yards and two touchdowns, consistently attacking the MEAC champions downfield. Including one completion from Cameron Bonner, the Panthers finished the half with 261 passing yards on 14-of-21 passing, averaging 12.4 yards per attempt.

More importantly, Prairie View A&M showed no hesitation in stretching the field.

Andre Dennis led the way with four receptions for 103 yards, including a game-changing 47-yard reception. In addition, Rodny Ojo added three catches for 70 yards, giving the Panthers multiple vertical threats.

Peters also spread the ball effectively in the red zone. Touchdown receptions by Jyzaiah Rockwell and Ethan John capped off scoring drives and widened the gap on the scoreboard.

Balanced Run Game Keeps Pressure on the Defense

Although the passing game grabbed attention, Prairie View A&M’s rushing attack played an important supporting role.

Peters added a rushing touchdown of his own, finishing the half with 34 yards on four carries, highlighted by a 27-yard run. Overall, the Panthers totaled 58 rushing yards on 16 attempts, keeping South Carolina State’s defense from focusing solely on coverage.

Because of that balance, Prairie View A&M piled up 319 total yards in the first half alone.

South Carolina State Searches for Offensive Momentum

Meanwhile, South Carolina State struggled to establish rhythm on offense.

The Bulldogs managed just 80 total yards before halftime, including 61 passing yards and only 19 rushing yards on 16 carries. Quarterbacks William Atkins IV and Ryan Stubblefield combined to go 9-of-15, but the offense failed to generate explosive plays.

In addition, South Carolina State averaged just 1.2 yards per rush, which made sustained drives difficult. The Bulldogs recorded only six first downs, forcing multiple punts despite slightly winning the time-of-possession battle.

Defensive Effort Falls Short Against Field Position Battle

Defensively, South Carolina State showed effort throughout the half.

The Bulldogs finished with 32 total tackles, but Prairie View A&M’s efficiency kept the pressure on. The Panthers consistently won the field position battle and capitalized on third-down opportunities.

On the other side, Prairie View A&M’s defense stepped up when needed. The Panthers recorded three sacks and four tackles for loss, preventing South Carolina State from building momentum. Neither team committed a turnover, but Prairie View’s execution proved decisive.

SWAC Makes a Statement on the HBCU Stage

At halftime, the message was clear.

Prairie View A&M, representing the SWAC, imposed its will on college football’s biggest HBCU stage. The Panthers’ explosive passing attack, balanced offense, and disciplined defense created a clear separation in the first half.

Now, South Carolina State must find answers quickly. Otherwise, Prairie View A&M appears ready to turn a dominant first half into a Celebration Bowl statement win.