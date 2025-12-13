MEAC Punches Back as SC State Explodes in Celebration Bowl

The Celebration Bowl flipped in a hurry. After being dominated in the first half, South Carolina State erupted for three touchdowns in the third quarter of the HBCU National Championship, completely changing the tone of the game. What once looked like a SWAC runaway suddenly became a tense showdown.

As a result, momentum swung sharply to the MEAC side, forcing Prairie View A&M to respond under pressure on college football’s biggest HBCU stage.

Statistics 1 2 3 4 OT Total

South Carolina State Finds a Spark at Quarterback

The turnaround started at quarterback.

Ryan Stubblefield gave the Bulldogs immediate life coming out of the locker room. He finished the third quarter 5-of-9 for 91 yards and a passing touchdown, pushing the ball downfield with confidence.

More importantly, South Carolina State finally produced explosive plays. The Bulldogs ended the quarter with 136 passing yards, nearly doubling their first-half output.

The defining moment came when Nigel Johnson hauled in a 42-yard reception. That play flipped the field position and ignited the scoring surge.

Bulldogs Finish Drives with Physical Runs

Once the passing game loosened the defense, South Carolina State leaned on the run.

Tyler Smith and Jordan Smith each scored rushing touchdowns, giving the Bulldogs two rushing scores in the quarter. While the rushing numbers remained modest, the timing proved critical.

Unlike the first half, South Carolina State finished drives. That efficiency kept pressure on Prairie View A&M and energized the MEAC sideline.

Defensive Pressure Fuels the Momentum Swing

At the same time, the Bulldogs’ defense elevated its play.

South Carolina State recorded 42 total tackles and six tackles for loss, disrupting Prairie View A&M’s rhythm. Linebacker Brenyen Scott led the way with nine tackles, consistently flying to the ball.

That pressure finally produced a breakthrough. Prairie View A&M committed its first turnover of the game on a lost fumble. The extra possession allowed South Carolina State to keep its foot on the gas.

Prairie View A&M Still Producing, but Feeling the Heat

Despite the surge, Prairie View A&M continued to move the ball.

Quarterback Cameron Peters remained efficient, completing 15 of 23 passes for 251 yards and two touchdowns. He also added a rushing score, keeping the Panthers ahead statistically.

Prairie View A&M still led in total offense, 319 yards to 179, and wideouts Andre Dennis and Rodny Ojo remained dangerous. However, the Panthers’ early control began to slip as defensive pressure mounted.

Celebration Bowl Turns into an HBCU Classic

Suddenly, the Celebration Bowl looks very different.

What started as a SWAC statement has become a back-and-forth battle. South Carolina State’s third-quarter explosion reminded everyone why the Celebration Bowl is one of the most unpredictable events in HBCU football.

With momentum swinging, defenses tightening, and both teams trading blows, the fourth quarter now stands ready to decide whether Prairie View A&M can steady itself — or if South Carolina State completes a stunning Celebration Bowl comeback.