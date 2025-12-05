HBCU legend officially hired as head coach of alma mater

Winston-Salem, N.C. (December 5, 2025) – Winston-Salem State University (WSSU) proudly announces the appointment of Tory Woodbury as the 12th head football coach of the storied HBCU program. A distinguished WSSU alumnus and former student-athlete, Woodbury returns to his alma mater with a deep passion for the program and a proven record of leadership on and off the field.

Woodbury’s accolades include his induction into the WSSU Hall of Fame in 2008 and the CIAA Hall of Fame in 2016.

Woodbury is a former NFL quarterback who enjoyed an eight-year professional career. He spent time with the New York Jets, New Orleans Saints, and Buffalo Bills, as well as the Arena Football League’s New Orleans Voodoo and Carolina Speed.

Following his playing career, Woodbury transitioned into coaching in 2007 at Carver High School in Winston-Salem. He later served as assistant offensive/wide receivers coach at Garinger High School and coached wide receivers at West Mecklenburg High School.

Tory Woodbury of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, April 26, 2018, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Woodbury’s coaching résumé also includes significant experience at the professional and collegiate levels, including several HBCU programs. He previously served as assistant quarterbacks coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars, a scout and assistant special teams coach for the Los Angeles Rams taking them to their Super Bowl LVI win, assistant offensive coordinator/running backs coach at Delaware State, offensive coordinator at Johnson C. Smith University, special teams coordinator at Howard University, and most recently assistant head coach and special teams coordinator at Norfolk State University.

“We had an exceptional pool of candidates, and this was not an easy decision. But it is time for us to restore the standard at WSSU, and Coach Woodbury’s energy, expertise, and unwavering passion for this institution clearly rose above the rest. He understands what Ram pride means, and he is ready to lead our program into a new era of excellence. We are excited about this next chapter—and we are ready to win,” said WSSU Chancellor Bonita J. Brown.