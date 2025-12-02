SWAC Announces 2025 Players and Coach of the Year

The Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) announced its 2025 postseason individual awards, honoring the HBCU football standouts who powered the league’s biggest moments. The awards were voted on by SWAC head coaches and sports information directors, and they highlight strong seasons from athletes and coaches across the conference.

Alabama State quarterback Andrew Body was named Offensive Player of the Year. He helped guide the Hornets to one of the league’s top-scoring offenses. His efficiency and explosiveness fueled an attack that averaged more than 42 points per game. As a result, Body became one of the hardest players in the SWAC to gameplan for.

Jackson State’s Quincy Ivory earned both Defensive Player of the Year and Newcomer of the Year. His double honor showed how disruptive he was in his first season with the Tigers. Ivory anchored a defense that allowed only 18.4 points per game. He also created turnovers and delivered momentum-changing plays throughout the year. Because of his impact, Jackson State emerged as one of the toughest defensive units in all of HBCU football.

Prairie View A&M Claims Two Major Honors

Prairie View A&M added two awards, with Freshman of the Year running back Chase Bingmon and Coach of the Year recipient Tremaine Jackson, both in their first year with the program. Bingmon quickly became one of the league’s most promising young offensive players. He rushed for 824 yards, scored nine touchdowns, and carried the ball 137 times, finishing the year with a strong 6.0 yards per carry average.

His production gave Prairie View a consistent ground threat and helped the Panthers control tempo in key moments throughout the season.

Jackson’s debut year made an equally strong statement. He guided Prairie View A&M to the SWAC Championship Game in year one, pushing the program forward with disciplined defense, an organized offensive identity, and steady improvement from week to week. Because of his leadership, Prairie View emerged as one of the most complete teams in HBCU football.

Together, Jackson and Bingmon formed a rookie tandem that helped reshape the program’s trajectory almost immediately.

A Strong Showcase of HBCU Talent

To qualify for postseason honors, each student-athlete had to play in at least half of their team’s games. This rule ensured that the awardees were consistent contributors throughout the season. Overall, the 2025 postseason awards underscore the talent across the SWAC and reinforce the league’s status as one of the premier stages for HBCU football stars.