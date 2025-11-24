First-Year HBCU Head Coach Secures SWAC Title Shot

Prairie View A&M University is officially back on one of the biggest stages in HBCU football. With a dominant win over Mississippi Valley State, the Panthers secured their first nine-win season since 2009 and locked in a spot in the SWAC Championship Game. It’s a massive milestone for the program—and a major credit goes to first-year head coach Tremaine Jackson.

Jackson arrived in Prairie View with high expectations, and he’s delivered on every one of them. After the Panthers finished 5–7 last season, few outside the program predicted this type of turnaround, but Jackson’s team has nearly doubled its win total while establishing itself as one of the most dangerous FCS squads in HBCU football.

A Season Built on Grit and Growth

Prairie View didn’t ease into the year. The season opener against Texas Southern came down to the wire, ending in a gritty 22–21 victory. Their next close call came in a defensive battle with Alcorn State, where the Panthers escaped with a 13–12 win.

After surviving those early tests, PVAMU shifted gears. The Panthers began to dominate opponents across the SWAC, outplaying and outclassing nearly everyone on their schedule. Their lone conference loss came against SWAC East heavy hitter Alabama State, but Prairie View answered that setback with blowout victories that highlighted their growth and discipline under Jackson.

This team doesn’t look like last year’s Panthers. They look sharper, tougher, and more confident. Traits that reflect the culture Jackson has infused into the program.

History on the Line

With its spot in the SWAC Championship secured, Prairie View now has a chance to rewrite its recent history. The Panthers have reached the title game three times in the modern era: in 2009, 2021, and 2023.

Their 2009 win over Alabama A&M brought home a SWAC championship, but the Celebration Bowl didn’t exist at the time. Since then, Prairie View has suffered heartbreaks—falling to Jackson State in 2021 and losing a devastating matchup to Florida A&M in 2023.

Now the Panthers get another shot at the mountaintop.

Prairie View will face Jackson State on December 6th, with the winner earning the opportunity to represent the SWAC in the Celebration Bowl against South Carolina State. The Bulldogs clinched their spot with a win over DeSean Jackson and the Delaware State Hornets.

Can Tremaine Jackson Be the Difference?

The Panthers haven’t been able to break through in the SWAC since 2009, but Jackson’s arrival has sparked belief that this season could be different. His leadership has created a gritty, resilient team capable of rising to the moment.

On December 6th, Prairie View A&M will have the chance to make history once again—and potentially return to the pinnacle of HBCU football.