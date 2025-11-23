Duke versus Howard a homecoming for Kenny Blakeney

Howard University squared off against Duke basketball on Sunday. For Bison head coach Kenny Blakeney, it was an emotional homecoming return to his alma mater

Duke won easily, 93-56, but the final score mattered far less than the moment. Blakeney walked into Cameron Indoor Stadium not only to compete but to reconnect with the place that shaped him as a player, a coach, and a man.

Blakeney Returns Home

After the game, Blakeney took the podium, sounding both exhausted and grateful.

“Yeah, I lost my voice… it’s good to see everyone,” he said with a smile. “I was going to say it’s good to be back, but I don’t know — my voice is gone.”

The emotion wasn’t surprising. Blakeney spent the previous afternoon walking around campus, taking videos, visiting old spaces, and reconnecting with a university that still feels like home.

“This place is really special to me. I walked around, took pictures, watched the soccer game… I love this place. This is home.”

His reflections turned the matchup into far more than a non-conference game — it became a personal return to where his journey began.

Kenny Blakeney looks on from the sideline as Howard battles Duke. Photo: Josh Williams

Praise for Duke

Blakeney didn’t hesitate when asked about Duke’s talent level.

“I know they’re the No. 5 team in the country, but I don’t think there are four teams better than them,” he said. “They’re awesome. John’s doing an amazing job. They share the ball as well as anyone — their size, strength, athleticism, and ability to defend… there’s no weakness in that lineup.”

He compared the Blue Devils favorably to Missouri, a team Howard also faced earlier in the season.

“Missouri was super impressive and well-coached, and Duke is the same. I was super impressed.”

Despite the challenge, Blakeney believed the Bison responded with toughness, especially after halftime.

The Brotherhood Runs Deep

One of the most powerful themes of Blakeney’s homecoming was reconnecting with The Brotherhood, Duke’s alumni network that shaped much of his professional path.

“I grew up in a neighborhood that preached family and community, and being at Duke was exactly how I was raised,” he said. “Since I’ve been at Howard, I’ve hired from the Brotherhood — Tyler, Thomas Hill — and even my agent is from the Brotherhood. You can trust your brother, depend on him, and know he has your back.”

Blakeney also reflected on former Howard assistant Tyler Thornton, now back on Duke’s staff.

“Tyler was a huge part of our program. I’m so happy for him to be back home. He’s earned it — he’s a fantastic coach.”

The reunion reinforced that Blakeney’s experience at Duke continues to fuel his mission at Howard, an HBCU program steadily rising under his leadership.

Remembering Rodney Rogers

Blakeney grew emotional when asked about the passing of Wake Forest legend and Durham native Rodney Rogers.

“I found out Friday night,” he said quietly. “The first time I met Rodney, we were 12 years old, playing in a tournament against each other. What a sweet man he was,”

He described Rogers’ later years — marked by adversity — not as a tragedy, but a testament to character. Rogers was paralyzed in 2008 after an accident on an ATV.

“Rodney showed people how to be humble, generous, and sweet. His legacy is going to be lasting. It’s an honor to call him a friend.”

Lessons From the Weekend: Howard Is Close

On the court, the weekend revealed both strengths and areas to improve.

“We have to start the first half a lot better,” Blakeney said. “We’ve been down early in the last three games and had to scratch our way back.”

Still, he loved the second-half effort at Duke.

“Our energy and intentions were perfect in the second half. We played them 41–38 with their main guys out there. That’s really, really good.”

Depth remains one of the Bison’s biggest strengths.

“We have a lot of pieces that can help us, and we’re adding another one soon. Getting Bryce Harris back will be a great injection for us.”

Blakeney emphasized that his next challenge is finding the right combinations to maximize that depth night in and night out.