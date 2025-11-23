HBCU Football: Hampton Jumps Ship After 2 Win Season

Hampton University made a major move on Sunday, announcing an immediate leadership change in its football program. Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Anthony D. Henderson Sr. confirmed that head coach Trent Boykin has been relieved of his duties. The HBCU will now launch a national search for its next head coach.

Henderson acknowledged that the decision was difficult. “It is always difficult to make changes, particularly when it involves dedicated professionals and student-athletes,” he said. “Our commitment remains unwavering to ensuring Hampton football achieves the highest standards of excellence on and off the field.”

Boykin leaves after a two-year stretch that began with optimism but ended with a sharp decline in performance.

A Quick Rise Followed by a Hard Fall

Boykin stepped into the interim head-coaching role in 2024 after former head coach Robert Prunty and the school parted ways. He stabilized the program, went 3–3 in his first six games, and earned the full-time job in October 2024. Hampton believed his leadership could help push the team forward, especially after he improved the Pirates’ ground attack as an assistant.

The early promise did not last. Hampton finished the 2024 season 5–7 (2–6 in the CAA), a result the program viewed as a modest step forward. However, the 2025 campaign moved in the opposite direction. The Pirates struggled on both sides of the ball and closed the year at 2–10 overall and 0–8 in the CAA. The offense averaged just 17.9 points per game, while the defense allowed 36.7 points per game.

Hampton also dropped its final six games of the season, which only added to the pressure. Because of those problems, the momentum that helped Boykin secure the job faded quickly.

Boykin’s Long Coaching Journey

Boykin brought nearly 30 years of college-coaching experience to Hampton. He played wide receiver at Youngstown State and helped lead the Penguins to three national championships under Jim Tressel. His coaching stops included Akron, Boston College, Tiffin, Youngstown State, Ball State, Kentucky State, Lane College, Lambuth, and Wayne State.

He previously served as a head coach at Lane College, where the team went 4–7 in 2008 and 0–10 in 2009. He joined Hampton’s staff in 2020 and helped build one of the CAA’s top rushing units. In 2023, the Pirates averaged 216.4 rushing yards per game, the best mark in the conference.

That background helped him earn the interim role and later the full-time job. Still, the struggles in 2025 became too difficult for the HBCU to ignore.

A Crucial Search Begins

Hampton will now launch a national search for its next head coach. The HBCU could look for a proven veteran, an offensive-minded strategist, a rising FBS assistant, or a coach with strong HBCU football ties.

The next coach will take over a roster that needs stability, renewed confidence, and a clear identity. Hampton expects improvement, especially in conference play, and wants to re-establish itself as a competitive force in the CAA.

Bottom Line

Trent Boykin’s tenure began with stability and hope, but the program’s downturn in 2025 forced Hampton to move in a new direction. The Pirates now face a crucial moment as they search for a leader who can restore momentum and elevate the program.

Hampton made a tough decision, but the message is clear: the school wants to win again, both in the CAA and on the national FCS stage.