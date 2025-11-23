Florida Classic delivers stunning finish for HBCU fans

ORLANDO, Fla. – In a rivalry defined by drama, Bethune-Cookman delivered one of the most unforgettable finishes in Florida Classic history. Quarterback Timmy McClain found Josh Evans streaking down the sideline for a 41-yard touchdown with 22 seconds remaining, lifting the Wildcats to a 38–34 victory over Florida A&M on Saturday afternoon at Camping World Stadium.

The win snapped B-CU’s five-game losing streak in the series and delivered its first Florida Classic triumph since 2019.

Bethune-Cookman (7–6, 6–3 SWAC) survived a furious second-half comeback from Florida A&M (5–6, 4–4 SWAC), which erased a 24–9 halftime deficit and briefly took the lead twice in the fourth quarter. But McClain’s late-game heroics—overcoming a 3rd-and-30 and delivering a strike on 4th-and-8—sealed the Wildcats’ most dramatic win of the season.

Javon Ross for Bethune-Cookman evades tacklers during the Florida Classic. Photo: Zach Wilson

How It Happened

Florida A&M opened the scoring with a field goal after forcing an early fumble by McClain, but B-CU answered quickly. The Wildcats struck on a 25-yard touchdown from McClain to Lorenzo Jenkins, then added a field goal for a 10–3 lead.

Momentum swung sharply midway through the second quarter. After a defensive stop and a strong return by Maleek Huggins, running back Khamani Robinson broke loose for a 50-yard touchdown on the first play of the drive, extending the lead to 17–3.

The Rattlers responded when RJ Johnson III connected with Armand Burris for a touchdown, but a missed PAT kept the margin at eight. Bethune-Cookman countered with a grinding, 84-yard drive capped by McClain’s second TD pass of the day—this one to Huggins—to take a 24–9 halftime lead.

Florida A&M emerged from the break rejuvenated. Burris hauled in another touchdown, cutting the deficit to 24–16. While the Wildcats missed two long field goal attempts in the third quarter, the Rattlers continued to gain momentum and added a fourth-quarter field goal to make it 24–19.

On the next play from scrimmage, Jamal Hailey ignited the Florida A&M sideline with a 72-yard touchdown burst, and a successful two-point conversion gave the Rattlers a 27–24 advantage.

McClain answered in seconds. His 67-yard touchdown strike to Javon Ross flipped the lead back to Bethune-Cookman with 7:27 remaining.

But Florida A&M marched once more, leaning on the power of Thad Franklin Jr., who capped the drive with a 19-yard score to put the Rattlers ahead 34–31 with 2:26 left.

That set the stage for McClain’s final act.

Facing 4th-and-8 near midfield, McClain evaded pressure and hit Evans in stride down the right sideline for the decisive touchdown. Florida A&M’s final possession ended near midfield as the Wildcats sealed a thrilling rivalry win.

Timmy McClain finds a hole behind his Bethune-Cookman offensive line. Photo: Zach Wilson

Stat Leaders

Bethune-Cookman

Timmy McClain: 22–33, 274 yards, 4 TDs (season high)

22–33, 274 yards, (season high) Khamani Robinson: 11 carries, 89 yards , 1 TD

11 carries, , 1 TD Javon Ross: 2 catches, 82 yards , 1 TD

2 catches, , 1 TD Isaiah Washburn: 2 sacks; Keyon Clark: 1 sack

2 sacks; 1 sack Wildcats outgained FAMU 485–423

Florida A&M

RJ Johnson III: 228 passing yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs

228 passing yards, Thad Franklin Jr.: 118 rushing yards, 1 TD (10.7 ypc)

118 rushing yards, 1 TD (10.7 ypc) Jamal Hailey: 78 rushing yards, 1 TD (72-yarder)

78 rushing yards, (72-yarder) Armand Burris: 4 catches, 69 yards, 2 TDs

4 catches, 69 yards, Jason Riles Jr.: 10 tackles, 2.0 TFL, 1 sack

Game Notes

Florida A&M scored 18 unanswered points out of halftime before B-CU responded.

out of halftime before B-CU responded. Both teams forced one turnover; FAMU converted its takeaway into three points.

B-CU converted a crucial 4th-and-8 on the final drive.

The Wildcats’ win ends FAMU’s dominance in the Classic dating back to 2019.