HBCU Football: Benedict’s miracle keeps season alive

In one of the most unforgettable finishes of the HBCU football season, Benedict College shocked Wingate 28–26 with a stunning 86-yard game-winning touchdown created from a desperate backwards lateral to Malik Mullins. It was a moment instantly cemented into program history.

With just seconds left and the Tigers pushed deep in their own territory, the game appeared all but over. After a short completion near the sideline, Benedict kept the play alive, and that’s when the miracle unfolded. A backwards lateral was thrown perfectly into Malik Mullins’ hands, hitting him in stride as he turned upfield with nothing but green grass and destiny ahead. Mullins exploded past multiple defenders, racing 86 yards for a touchdown that sent the stadium into pure chaos.

The play was so unbelievable that ESPN immediately posted it across their social media platforms, calling it one of the craziest finishes of the season.

After the game, head coach Ron Dickerson Jr. was visibly emotional.

“I’m blessed,” Dickerson said. “These kids believe. They believed in the vision, they believed in the standard, and they believed all the way until there were zeros on the clock. These kids won this game because they believe.”

The Tigers’ defensive surge in the second half was just as critical. Benedict tightened coverage, applied pressure, and refused to break despite Wingate’s offensive production.

Dickerson praised his defense: “Our defense is the lifeline of this team. Our special teams, our defense — they play. The offense has to get it going, but you see it: we don’t quit. These kids did not quit.”

Wingate had controlled long stretches behind quarterback Elijah Holmes, who threw for 264 yards and two touchdowns, both to standout receiver Jaylen Himes (138 yards). Running back Jayshawn Appling added 111 yards, helping the Bulldogs build what looked like a comfortable lead.

But Benedict College never cracked.

Linebackers Ty’Metrius Patterson and Israel Nwokocha anchored a relentless unit that slowed Wingate’s late-game rhythm, setting the stage for the unforgettable finish.

Quarterback Jackson Jensen, who threw for 158 yards and two touchdowns, kept the Tigers within reach, but the night ultimately belonged to Mullins — who had battled all season without finding the end zone.

As Mullins broke down the sideline on the lateral, Dickerson’s thoughts went straight to the player’s journey.

“That kid has gone through so much in his life,” Dickerson said. “He needs it. He has worked so hard and hadn’t scored one touchdown—been so close. But I knew he had a chance. There was nobody on this earth that was going to stop him.”

Wingate outgained Benedict College 403–298, controlled possession, and won most statistical battles — but Benedict delivered the one moment that mattered. Thanks to a perfectly placed backwards lateral and Mullins’ explosive determination, the Tigers produced a finish that went viral nationwide and instantly became one of the defining moments of the HBCU football season.

Now it will get a chance to face a familiar foe as it will travel to Albany State. The teams have met twice — once in the regular season and once in the SIAC championship game. But the next matchup will be a winner-take-all one.