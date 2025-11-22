HBCU wins playoff game on last second trick play

In one of the most dramatic finishes of the NCAA Division II postseason, Benedict College erased a 24-0 deficit and defeated Wingate 25–24 on a stunning 86-yard trick play touchdown as time expired, winning the first-ever playoff game in school history on Saturday. Benedict was one of five HBCU programs in this year’s NCAA D-II field, the most in history.

The Tigers, stagnant for nearly three quarters, exploded late behind backup quarterback Jackson Jensen, who engineered one of the greatest comebacks in Benedict history—and one of the season’s most shocking finishes anywhere in college football.

Wingate Controls the First Half

Wingate dominated the opening 30 minutes. Quarterback Elijah Holmes struck early and often, connecting twice with receiver Jaylen Himes, who turned short completions into touchdowns of 25 and 34 yards. Kicker Caleb Bonesteel added a late field goal, sending the Bulldogs into halftime with a commanding 17–0 lead.

They pushed the margin even further seconds into the third quarter when Omar Ba jumped a route and returned an interception 17 yards for a defensive touchdown. At 24–0, Wingate appeared firmly in control.

So this just happened after Wingate was up 24-0..and then..Benedict battles back..and then this slick last play. Craziest finish I’ve seen a long time. Benedict wins 25-24. pic.twitter.com/M1zRiqpcVW — Matt Witwicki (@WittD2Football) November 22, 2025

Benedict Begins the Climb Back

Benedict finally found life late in the third. Quarterback Darius Ocean, an HBCU transfer from Johnson C. Smith, connected with Malaqhi Jones on a five-yard catch-and-run to get the Tigers on the board with 1:03 remaining.

Momentum truly shifted early in the fourth quarter.

Wingate lined up for a field goal that could have made it a three-possession game—but Benedict’s special teams blew the door open. Isaiah Isidore scooped up the blocked kick and raced 95 yards the other way for a touchdown, electrifying the Tigers’ sideline and slicing the deficit to 24–13.

The Rally Intensifies

With 3:36 remaining, Jensen—now in at quarterback—found Charles Simmons, who slipped a tackle and dove into the end zone for a four-yard score. The missed two-point conversion left Wingate clinging to a 24–19 lead, but the momentum had clearly swung.

After a defensive stand gave Benedict one final possession, the Tigers faced the length of the field with seconds remaining.

A Finish for the Ages

On the game’s final play, Jensen threw a six-yard pass Simmons, who played quarterback last year for Benedict. Wingate was in a prevent defense, and Simmons had plenty of room to operate, after pump faking one pass, Simmons picked up a few more yards before throwing a perfect cross-field lateral pass to Malik Mullins, who caught the ball in stride and outran defenders for an 86-yard walk-off touchdown as the clock hit zero. The Benedict sideline erupted as players stormed the field in disbelief.

The Tigers’ took a knee on the two-point conversion to make sure Wingate had no opportunity to score on a turnover or blocked kick.

An Instant Classic

What began as a Wingate runaway ended as one of the most breathtaking wins of the Division II season. Benedict scored 25 unanswered points, including 18 in the fourth quarter, powered by a defensive touchdown, a special teams touchdown, and one unforgettable heave to seal it.

The Tigers now advance with momentum—and waiting is the only team to beat Benedict this season, Albany State. The Golden Rams, the only other HBCU to win over the weekend, defeated Valdosta State in the first round of the NCAA Playoffs to advance. ASU defeated Benedict in the regular season and in the SIAC Championship game this season.