Celebration Bowl matchup partially set after MEAC wraps season

Dover, Del. — Saturday’s game between South Carolina State and Delaware State didn’t need a lot of hype, it was baked in. Winner goes to the Celebration Bowl, no tiebreakers, no MEAC math, just win and you’re in. In the end, SCSU took advantage of DSU turnovers early and kept enough cushion to hold off the Hornets 28-17 on their home field.

Atkins Delivers Through the Air

South Carolina State quarterback William Atkins IV was the steady hand in a game full of momentum swings. Atkins finished 14-of-24 for 249 yards and two touchdowns, repeatedly taking advantage of one-on-one matchups downfield. His 52-yard strike to Johnny Jones and a 34-yard touchdown to Jordan Smith provided the spark SCSU needed whenever Delaware State surged.

Despite being bottled up at times on the ground, Atkins added a short rushing score, helping the Bulldogs maintain control on key red-zone possessions.

Hornets Run Wild—But Turnovers Kill Momentum

If the yardage totals told the story, Delaware State should have won and punched its ticket to the Celebration Bowl.

The Hornets put together one of the most dominant rushing performances in MEAC history, piling up:

Marquis Gillis – 159 yards, 1 TD (11.4 YPC)

Kaiden Bennett – 131 yards (10.9 YPC)

James Jones – 121 yards, 1 TD (11.0 YPC)

Delaware State rolled up a staggering 439 rushing yards, breaking off runs of 68, 61, 48, and 23 yards.

But the explosiveness on the ground was overshadowed by inconsistent quarterback play.

The Hornets’ passing game collapsed under constant pressure:

Combined passing: 15-of-33 for 87 yards, 0 TD, 4 INT

The first interception hurt the most, with 9:29 to go in the first quarter Jalen Levine’s 33-yard interception for a touchdown put SCSU on the board first for a 7-0 lead.

Each ensuing interception stalled long drives or flipped field position, preventing DSU from cashing in on its massive rushing advantage.

Bulldog Defense Makes the Difference

Despite allowing chunk runs, South Carolina State’s defense made game-changing plays at the right moments:

Jalen Levine — 33-yard pick-six

Jabin Ford — INT

Jaden Kimble — INT

Tyler Jones — INT

In total: 4 interceptions, 1 defensive touchdown

That swing—+4 in turnover margin—proved decisive.

SCSU’s Receiving Corps Shines

The Bulldogs’ receivers delivered explosive, game-tilting production:

Nigel Johnson – 74 yards

– 74 yards Jordan Smith – 53 yards & TD

– 53 yards & TD Johnny Jones – 52-yard TD

– 52-yard TD Nicholas Sowell – 28 yards

With big plays coming from multiple targets, South Carolina State consistently won downfield, averaging 17.8 yards per completion.

Special Teams: Hidden Yardage Battle

Delaware State punter Dyson Roberts was a standout, booming four punts for a 53.0-yard average, including a 67-yarder. But SCSU offset that with a key defensive score and reliable placekicking from Nico Cavanillas (4-for-4 on extra points).

On to Atlanta for the Celebration Bowl

Delaware State dominated the ground game, but South Carolina State dominated the moments that mattered and will be back in Atlanta for the second season in a row. Head coach Chennis Berry remains unbeaten in conference play since joining the MEAC and will get another shot at an HBCU Championship in December. South Carolina State lost to Jackson State in last year’s game.

This year’s opponent hasn’t been determined at the time of this writing. Prairie View A&M will face the winner of the SWAC East, which will be either Alabama State or Jackson State, depending on the outcome of Week 13 games.

But one thing is for sure, the Bulldogs will be on the hunt in Atlanta.