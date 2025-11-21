HBCU Football: Bowie State parts ways with coach

BOWIE, Md. — Bowie State has made a major move in its football program, announcing that head coach Kyle Jackson will not have his contract renewed. The HBCU program confirmed on Friday that it will begin a nationwide search for its next head coach as it looks to chart a new direction.

The decision marks the end of an 11-year chapter for Jackson, who contributed to Bowie State both as a standout player and as a longtime assistant before being elevated to head coach. Jackson compiled a 19–21 overall record as head coach, including a 10–16 mark in CIAA play. He took over the program on an interim basis in 2022 and was officially named head coach in January 2023.

Bowie State interim head coach Kyle Jackson talks into his microphone. Jackson and BSU won the game 41-14.

Clyde Doughty, Jr., vice president for intercollegiate athletics & recreation, praised Jackson’s longevity and dedication to the HBCU program.

“On behalf of Bulldog Athletics, I want to extend our sincere gratitude to Coach Jackson for the meaningful impact he has made on our football program, both as a player and as a dedicated coach over the last 11 years,” Doughty said. “We are grateful for his commitment to our student-athletes and the lasting contributions he leaves behind, and we wish him well in his future endeavors.”

Doughty emphasized that change is part of positioning Bowie State for long-term success.

“As we look ahead, we believe new leadership will best position the program for its next chapter of sustained excellence,” he said. “We remain fully committed to investing in our football program and ensuring that our student athletes and the next head coach have the resources and support needed to seize this opportunity.”

Jackson’s coaching journey included a stint at Division II Emporia State in 2015 as a defensive graduate assistant before returning to Bowie State as recruiting coordinator and linebackers coach.

With the search now underway, Bowie State becomes the latest HBCU to enter the offseason coaching carousel as programs look to strengthen their footing in an increasingly competitive landscape.