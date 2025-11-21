WSSU starting QB Daylin Lee hits transfer portal

Winston-Salem State (WSSU) is officially entering a new era at quarterback as Daylin Lee, hits the transfer portal. The WSSU standout who started every game of his college career made his announcement on Thursday. The move comes less than two weeks after former head coach Robert Massey resigned, signaling major transition inside the program.

Lee leaves WSSU as one of the most productive quarterbacks in school history. His 5,616 career passing yards rank second all-time for the Rams, as do his 55 touchdown passes. He also added 15 career rushing touchdowns and averaged 187.2 passing yards per game, becoming the most reliable and consistent offensive presence the Rams have had since their last championship-caliber years.

But beyond the numbers, Lee gave WSSU stability. From his debut in 2023 through the end of the 2025 season, he never missed a start. He put up solid numbers despite a relatively conservative offensive play-calling style that sought balance in a passing era.

His statement Thursday reflected gratitude and optimism about the next step.

“First I would like to thank GOD because without him none of this would be possible. I want to thank WSSU, my coaches, my teammates and the Ramily for everything. With that being said I will be entering my name in the Transfer portal with 1 possibly 2 years of eligibility left.”

A Career of Production

Lee’s 2025 campaign was the strongest of his three seasons. He completed 149 of 238 passes (62.6%) for 2,043 yards, 23 touchdowns, and 7 interceptions, while also rushing for five scores. He threw for a season-high 338 yards and two touchdowns against Virginia State and delivered four-touchdown performances against both Lincoln and Bowie State.

The year prior, he threw for 1,728 yards, 14 touchdowns, and just 5 interceptions, while adding five rushing scores. That 2024 season earned him CSC Academic All-District honors, highlighting his reputation as one of the CIAA’s top student-athletes.

As a freshman in 2023, Lee burst onto the scene with 1,845 yards, 18 touchdowns, and 6 interceptions, starting all 10 games. He was named CIAA Offensive Player of the Week for his performance against Johnson C. Smith, earned All-CIAA Second Team, and capped the year by winning CIAA Male Scholar of the Year.

What Comes Next For WSSU?

Lee’s departure leaves WSSU searching for both a new head coach and a new offensive leader. Programs across Division II and the FCS are expected to show strong interest in a proven, three-year starter with elite production and academic credentials.

Wherever he lands, Daylin Lee will be bringing one of the most accomplished résumés of any quarterback in the portal.

WSSU, meanwhile, faces the challenge — and opportunity — of rebuilding its offense around a new era.