NBA debut for Javonte Cooke breaks HBCU drought

Javonte Cooke took another historic step on Wednesday night, becoming the first HBCU basketball player to appear in an NBA game since Tennessee State’s Robert Covington suited up for the Philadelphia 76ers on December 30, 2023.

The Winston-Salem State University product checked in for the Portland Trail Blazers during their 122–121 loss to the Chicago Bulls. In his nine minutes of action, Javonte Cooke scored four points, grabbed a rebound, dished an assist, and recorded a steal while shooting 33 percent from the field. It marked the official arrival of another HBCU athlete on an NBA floor for the regular season — something that’s becoming increasingly rare.

No HBCU basketball player has been drafted into the NBA since Norfolk State’s Kyle O’Quinn was selected in 2012. That reality makes Cooke’s rise even more significant, especially coming from a Division II program. The Columbia, South Carolina native starred at Winston-Salem State, averaging 17.5 points, 3.9 rebounds, and nearly 40 percent shooting from three during his lone season with the Rams.

His alma mater also carries deep history in professional basketball. Winston-Salem State legend Earl “The Pearl” Monroe was drafted second overall in 1967 — still the highest draft position ever for any HBCU player. Nearly six decades later, Javonte Cooke is carrying that same red and white legacy into today’s game.

Cooke’s path included years in the G League, where he sharpened his skills with the Iowa Wolves and Oklahoma City Blue before earning a call-up from Portland. Now, with his first NBA minutes in the books, Javonte Cooke stands as proof that talent from HBCUs can still rise, even in an era when few get the chance.

For Cooke, it’s more than a debut — it’s representation realized.