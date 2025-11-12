WSSU looking to move quickly for next head coach

Winston-Salem State University (WSSU) is moving swiftly to restore its football program to championship contention, launching an accelerated search for its next head coach just days after the resignation of Robert Massey.

During a virtual town hall Wednesday evening with alumni and supporters, Chancellor Bonita Brown and Interim Athletic Director Eric Burns outlined their vision for the future — one that pairs urgency with investment and aims to return WSSU to its historic winning standard.

The search officially opened Sunday at 6 p.m., less than 24 hours after Massey’s departure. The posting will remain open for only five days, and the goal is to have a new head coach in place by the first week of December.

“There is an urgency,” Burns told supporters. “We’re up against not only the transfer portal, but we’re up against other schools who will be discontinuing their coach who’s also going to be searching with us at the same time. So it’s important that we move swiftly.”

WSSU is one of the most storied programs in Division II football. Its previous five head coaches — Bill Hayes, Pete Richardson, Kermit Blount, Connell Maynor, and Kienus Boulware— each won at least two CIAA championships. However, the Rams haven’t reached the conference title game since 2016, a drought that the university’s leadership and supporters want to end quickly.

Coveted job draws early interest

Despite the short window, WSSU has already seen strong interest from across the coaching landscape.

“Even before an announcement was made, we were getting phone calls and names,” Chancellor Brown said. “People recognize our legacy. They want to be a part of that and they want to return us to our winning stance.”

According to Burns, the response has been immediate and widespread.

“Within two hours we had 11 applicants of the position being posted,” he said. “And just to share with y’all, we had a call from one of the top agencies from a talent standpoint with interest from one of their candidates. So it’s a hot job.”

WSSU Chancellor Bonita Brown wants a coach that can recruit, coach and fundraise. (Garrett Garms/WSSU photography)

What WSSU is looking for

Both Brown and Burns described the ideal candidate as a leader who understands the modern realities of college athletics — a mix of NIL, the transfer portal, and student-athlete development — and one who embraces the values of the university.

Brown emphasized that she wants a coach who connects with students, sets academic and behavioral standards, communicates well, and understands the importance of engaging with alumni and the Winston-Salem community.

“I want someone that’s good with students,” she said. “Someone that sets high standards for football, for behavior and classroom work because they are students first. I also like someone who could be a fundraiser. We’re going to have to raise some money.”

Burns added that he prefers candidates with previous head coaching experience, ideally at the Division II level, but said the search will also consider Division II coordinators or Division I position coaches with strong recruiting ties.

“Recruiting is the lifeline of any successful program,” he said. “We want someone with a clear vision that’s not using this as a springboard. We want someone that’s really wanting to be bought into what WSSU has to offer.”

Building resources for the next era

The new head coach will inherit a program with a strong tradition but one that needs additional financial support to reach its full potential. WSSU currently funds 32 football scholarships, four short of the Division II maximum of 36.

“It’s roughly about $20,000 a student,” Burns explained. “So with us needing that additional four, if we include books and insurance, we need an additional $100,000. Now what we would like to do as a program is move the program forward. Nutrition also plays into that… you want to add on another $80,000 annually to support food. It’s expensive to run a program.”

That $180,000 figure, Burns said, represents the type of direct support that could help WSSU close the gap between competing and winning.

A fundraising and community engagement campaign is already being discussed to coincide with the introduction of the new head coach.

“I think that’s a great idea,” Brown said. “To have a kickoff fundraising event around a new coach, take the coach around to meet alumni and community members, and get Bowman Gray a little more full than it is now.”

As the university prepares to hire its next leader, one thing is clear: WSSU wants to pair its storied tradition with modern resources and a coach capable of restoring championship expectations.

“This is a coveted job,” Brown said. “People recognize our legacy and want to be a part of bringing it back.”