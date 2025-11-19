HBCU Playoffs: Can Virginia Union Control California (PA)?

The CIAA championship slipped away, but Virginia Union football is right back where it’s gotten comfortable in November: the NCAA Division II playoffs. This Saturday, the Panthers welcome California (PA) to Hovey Field in one of the most intriguing opening-round matchups in the country. Another high stakes matchup for HBCU football.

For HBCU fans, this isn’t just another bracket line. It’s a chance for Virginia Union to flex four straight playoff appearances, elevate the CIAA on the national stage, and show—again—that HBCU football holds up under playoff lights.

Virginia Union head coach Dr. Alvin Parker summed up the moment with quiet pride.

“Only maybe five teams in the country can say they’ve had four consecutive playoff runs, and we’re one of them,” Parker said. “That’s something that’s special for any program.”

Why This HBCU vs. California (PA) Matchup Matters

This is the first-ever football meeting between Virginia Union and California (PA), and it comes with starkly different identities on both sidelines.

Virginia Union enters averaging 40.55 points per game, powered by a run game that’s as inevitable as sunrise. The Panthers have rushed for 3,576 yards (311.5 per game), averaged 7.0 yards per carry, and scored 43 rushing touchdowns this season.

California (PA) shows up as the PSAC’s “win ugly, win late” specialist. Last season they went 10–3, allowed 20.92 points per game, and played in more nail-biters than a Sunday-night thriller. They averaged 27.31 points per game, ran for 2,240 yards, and completed 232 of 368 passes with just four interceptions.

Two styles. One field. November football.

Virginia Union’s Run Game vs. Everybody

If you follow HBCU football, you already know the headline: Curtis Allen is the assignment nobody wants in November.

Behind an offensive line that’s played like a moving wall, Allen has shredded defenses and broken the VUU single-season rushing record. Union’s offense ranks among the top rushing attacks in Division II:

3,576 rushing yards

311.5 yards per game

7.0 yards per carry

43 rushing TDs

As Parker explains it:

“Our quarterbacks are more like point guards. They get to direct this thing and make sure it goes the way it’s supposed to go.”

Translation: Allen is the star, and the QB is the floor general making sure the show runs smoothly.

Meanwhile, the passing attack is efficient when needed: 101 completions for 1,163 yards (11.5 yards/completion). Not high volume—but perfectly complementary.

If Cal wants to win, they must do what 11 opponents rarely did: turn second-and-three into second-and-eight.

The Weak Spot: Virginia Union’s Pass Defense Has Questions to Answe

Everything isn’t perfect in Richmond. The pass defense is the one part of Virginia Union’s machine that hasn’t been bulletproof.

Union’s defensive stats this season:

2,105 passing yards allowed

191.4 passing yards allowed per game

Gave up 285 passing yards to Johnson C. Smith in the CIAA Championship Game

The front seven is elite. The run defense is nasty (allowing 105.7 rushing yards per game). But when opponents protect long enough to challenge the secondary, cracks appear.

And California (PA) has the tools to poke them.

The Vulcans completed 232 passes last season, threw only four interceptions, and averaged nearly 200 passing yards per game. They run layered route concepts and love taking timely shots over the top.

Parker isn’t sugar-coating it:

“When you get to the playoffs, everybody’s a good team. You don’t make it if you’re not.”

If VUU’s pass rush doesn’t get home, this becomes a stressful afternoon for the Panthers’ corners and safeties.

California (PA) isn’t built like Union. They’re not explosive—they’re experienced.

Key Vulcans numbers:

27.31 points per game

20.92 points allowed per game

148.2 rushing yards per game

232 pass completions

Only 4 interceptions all season

Their defense is solid but not dominant:

29 sacks (about 2.2 per game)

(about 2.2 per game) 12 interceptions

Opponent 3rd-down conversions: 37.7%

Red-zone TD/FG rate allowed: 74.5%

Net punt average: 38.0 yards

Elite defenses keep opponents under 33% on third down and under 65% in the red zone. Cal is good, not elite.

In a playoff game where Virginia Union’s run game will own the time of possession if allowed, those numbers matter.

Parker respects them for a reason:

“They know how to win ball games. You’re not playing against a newbie.”

But the numbers show some daylight.

Four Years, Four Quarterbacks, Same Standard

One of the best HBCU storylines in Division II: Virginia Union is making its fourth straight playoff appearance with its fourth different QB.

That consistency is culture.

Parker again:

“All my guys that have been here for four years have made the playoffs every single year of their career. Our entire roster will have had playoff experience.”

That is how sustainable programs are built.

Hidden Yards: Special Teams Will Matter

Special teams could swing this game.

Virginia Union’s Zyaire Tart is a problem in space—one crease and the whole field flips. Meanwhile, Cal’s 38.0-yard net punt average means they can be pushed into short-field situations.

In the playoffs, hidden yards matter as much as touchdowns.

What Each Team Must Do to Win

Virginia Union

Let Curtis Allen set the tone.

Stay out of 3rd-and-long.

Protect the ball—Cal thrives in one-score games.

Win the pass-rush battle to protect the secondary.

California (PA)

Hit explosives against VUU’s weakest link: the pass defense.

Force Union into passing downs.

Hold strong in the red zone (a weakness at 74.5% allowed).

Flip field position and eliminate Tart’s impact.

No matter how this one finishes, the matchup delivers exactly what HBCU fans want in November—an established CIAA contender defending its home field against a seasoned PSAC power with everything on the line.

Virginia Union has the run game, the culture, and the postseason experience. California (PA) brings discipline, balance, and the ability to thrive in tight games. One side wants to impose its will on the ground; the other wants to force uncomfortable situations and hit surgical shots through the air.

It’s a test of identity, toughness, and postseason maturity. And for the HBCU football landscape, it’s another prime opportunity to show that programs like Virginia Union aren’t just making the playoffs—they’re reshaping what November football looks like on the national stage.