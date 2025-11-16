HBCU Football Makes History in NCAA D2 playoffs

History has been made for HBCU football at the NCAA Division II level. For the first time ever, five HBCUs have earned spots in the NCAA Division II Football Championship field, a groundbreaking moment announced on Saturday night that underscores just how far the CIAA and SIAC have come on the national stage. With two selections from the CIAA and a record three from the SIAC, this postseason marks a new era of opportunity and legitimacy for Black college football in Division II.

CIAA Sends Two: JCSU and Virginia Union

The CIAA will enter the postseason with two programs—one a rising newcomer and the other an established powerhouse.

Johnson C. Smith: A First-Time Invite

The headline of the bracket is clear: CIAA champion Johnson C. Smith is officially dancing.



At 10–1 overall, the Golden Bulls secured the No. 2 seed in Super Region One, earning both a home game and national respect for the most remarkable season in school history.

This marks JCSU’s first NCAA Division II playoff appearance, a feat decades in the making. Their reward is a home matchup against Frostburg State (9–2), a physical program with postseason experience. But with a conference title, ten wins, and newfound national attention lifting the program, the Bulls enter as one of the region’s most intriguing teams.

Virginia Union: A Four-Year Playoff Run

Joining them is Virginia Union, the CIAA runner-up and one of the hottest programs in Division II.



At 9–2, VUU secured the third seed in Super Region One and will host California (PA) in Richmond.



This selection marks Virginia Union’s fourth consecutive playoff appearance, stretching back to 2022—an unprecedented run for the school and a testament to the sustained excellence built under Dr. Alvin Parker. Last season, the Panthers made national noise by winning two playoff games, the deepest run in program history. They’ll look to build on that momentum again with home-field advantage to start.

Albany State QB Isaiah Knowles

SIAC Makes HBCU History With Three Playoff Teams

If the CIAA’s showing is impressive, the SIAC’s haul is historic.



For the first time ever, the conference will send three HBCUs to the Division II playoffs, including the top seed in Super Region Two.

Albany State: No. 1 in the Region

Albany State enters the postseason as the No. 1 seed in Super Region Two after finishing 10–1 overall. Their only loss came to FCS program Florida A&M, making the Golden Rams one of the most battle-tested teams in the country.

ASU will host Valdosta State, the same program that previously fell to Johnson C. Smith earlier this season. It’s a matchup dripping with storyline potential—and one that Albany State enters with supreme confidence after dominating the SIAC from start to finish.

Benedict: Still Dangerous at 9–2

Benedict College (9–2) returns to the postseason after finishing as runner-up in the SIAC Championship Game.

The Tigers earned an at-large bid and will travel to face Wingate (9–2) in what promises to be a hard-hitting, defensive battle. Benedict remains one of the region’s premier programs, fully capable of making another deep playoff push.

Kentucky State: A Breakthrough Moment

Completing the SIAC trio is Kentucky State, which will make its first NCAA Division II playoff appearance after a 9–2 breakthrough season.



The Thorobreds will head to South Carolina to face No. 3 seed Newberry (9–1), a heavyweight with a strong résumé. But KSU’s physical brand and resurgent defense give them a chance to shock the region and extend their historic season.

A Landmark Weekend Ahead

All first-round games will take place this Saturday, kicking off a postseason unlike any we’ve seen in Division II HBCU football history. With five programs in the field—two from the CIAA and three from the SIAC—Black college football has an opportunity to make an unmistakable imprint on the national playoff landscape.

Prepare for a historic weekend. And get ready to see how many HBCU programs advance as the road to the Division II national championship begins.