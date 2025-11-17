Atlanta High School Band of The Year Update: Nov. 2025

The 2025 ESPN’s Red Lobster Band of The Year High School rankings are in, and once again the Atlanta area has asserted itself as the epicenter of high-school band excellence. With five of the top ten programs hailing from the greater Atlanta region, the November update reinforces what many already know: metro Atlanta remains one of the most competitive marching-band landscapes in the nation.

Westlake Stays Hot

Westlake High School continues its remarkable run, securing the No. 1 spot for the second consecutive month with a commanding cumulative score of 581 points. Led by Director of Bands Cedric Young, Westlake has now topped multiple major categories including Musicality, Pictures/Drill & Design, Drum Majors, and Auxiliaries.

“Being ranked #1 two months in a row is a reflection of the hard work, discipline, and heart our students bring to Westlake every single day,” Young said. “Our band is more than a halftime show – we are a classroom, a family, and a voice for our community, and we are honored that America is hearing that voice.”

He added that if the Lions earn the chance to march inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium in downtown Atlanta, they will do so “for every young musician who dares to dream big.”

Jonesboro High School, the defending BOTY Champions, holds strong at No. 2 overall with 549.2 points. It continues its legacy as one of Georgia’s premier band programs. Director Lynel Goodwin praised his students’ effort and pride:



“Our students work extremely hard to represent our community & state. It is an absolute honor to be recognized once again for our contribution to the craft by ESPN Events Band Of the Year.”

Just behind them is New Manchester High School, ranked No. 3 with 542.3 points. Director Lebarron McWhorter emphasized the pride his program feels representing Douglasville and the broader Atlanta metro community.



“The New Manchester High School Mighty Marching Jaguars embody resilience, perseverance, and an unshakable passion for the musical marching arts,” McWhorter said. “Representing the Douglasville, Georgia community in the ESPN Band of the Year competition is an honor we carry with immense pride.”



Rounding out the top five are Tri-Cities High School (529.5) and Southwest DeKalb High School (525.73), two more longstanding pillars of Atlanta-area band culture. Southwest DeKalb also claimed the No. 1 position in the Percussion category.

Atlanta continues to be high school band Mecca

This year’s competition continues to highlight the major role of Dr. James Oliver, High School BOTY Chair and Director of Bands at Alabama State University. ESPN BOTY leaders including Don P. Roberts, Dr. Julian E. White, and Professor Dowell Taylor all emphasized Oliver’s ability to develop young musicians and bridge the gap between high-school and HBCU band excellence.

“Dr. Oliver’s remarkable success in music education…makes him an invaluable leader for young directors aspiring to excel in the field,” Taylor said.

With only one month left before finalists are locked in, the road to Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium is intensifying. And if the numbers hold, Atlanta programs—led by Westlake—are on track to make another powerful statement on the national stage.