JCSU Eyes History Under Flowers’ ‘Brick x Brick’ Vision

For the first time in more than 50 years, Johnson C. Smith University (JCSU) heads to the CIAA Championship Game — and the man leading the HBCU bleeds Charlotte through and through.

“This is a fantastic time at JCSU,” said head coach Maurice Flowers, standing before a room of reporters ahead of Saturday’s showdown with Virginia Union. “We’re excited to be part of history. Now we want to finish the week strong and prepare the right way for Durham.”

\The Golden Bulls have been climbing for years. Flowers, a proud JCSU alum and former player, rebuilt the program brick by brick into one of the most complete teams in HBCU Division II football. The Bulls now sit in the national Top 25, one win away from a title the school hasn’t claimed since 1969.

“Championships Are Won When It’s Cold”

Balancing the excitement of the CIAA Championship with focus defines this team. “From day one, I told our players — the goal isn’t just to make it here,” Flowers said. “We want to reach the playoffs and compete for a D2 national championship. Championships are won when it’s cold.”

That phrase has become more than a motto. Practices this week have stayed sharp and demanding — no hoodies under helmets, no excuses, no soft reps.

“We don’t even use the word ‘cold,’” Flowers added. “We must play well when the weather changes because that’s when champions are made.” As a result, the Bulls enter Saturday tougher, tighter, and mentally locked in.

Facing the Reigning Champs Again

Saturday’s opponent is familiar: Virginia Union, the back-to-back CIAA champion and the only team that beat JCSU this season. “We respect Virginia Union,” Flowers said. “They’ve got a great staff, they recruit well, and they teach well. But we’ve beaten that program before. We just have to do it again.”

Even so, he knows what went wrong last time. “We didn’t handle third and fourth downs the way we should have,” Flowers admitted. “Those moments decide games. That’s what we worked on all week.”

This time, he wants execution — not emotion — to decide the outcome.

Alumni Pride and Charlotte Energy

Beyond the field, the championship carries emotional weight. For Flowers, this run is about restoring pride to both the HBCU and the city that raised him. “As a Charlottean, I’ve seen the lean years,” he said. “It feels good because Charlotte is a top city in the world. We’ve got winners here, and I’m proud to represent Johnson C. Smith as a winner in Charlotte.”

Meanwhile, alumni from the 1969 championship team continue to rally behind the Bulls. They’ve shown up with rings on their fingers and a message in their hearts: “It’s your turn.” “Anytime your name gets mentioned with Coach Eddie McGirt, that’s major,” Flowers said. “But we’re not done. There’s more history to write.”

A Champion’s Mindset

The 2025 team motto, “Not Done Yet,” has evolved into a mindset. “Our guys don’t believe in ‘good enough,’” Flowers said. “We trust our formula. If we play well, we win.”

That confidence shows up in clutch moments. During last week’s rivalry win, wideout DeAndre “Biggie” Proctor even called his own shot. “He gave a signal,” Flowers recalled. “My quarterback coach said, ‘Coach, he wants that play.’ We called it — touchdown. That’s who we are. We believe in each other.”

Building a National Brand

Behind the rise sits a foundation of academics, structure, and faith in the process. “When we started, our team GPA wasn’t where it needed to be,” Flowers said proudly. “Now it’s a 3.16. That’s a championship too.”

Furthermore, JCSU has established an HBCU recruiting base that spans from Charlotte to Florida and Georgia. Flowers knows how to sell his city.

“We take recruits to the top of the stadium and tell them, ‘Look at that skyline — that’s your future,’” he said. “Charlotte is a winning city, and we’re bringing a championship here.”

Next Up: The CIAA Title and a DII Playoff Push

No matter what happens at the CIAA Championship game, JCSU has already built something lasting — a championship culture ready to make a Division II playoff run.

Flowers’ message heading into the title game was clear. “We have to take advantage of this opportunity because there’s no guarantee we get back here,” he said. “It’s a special time, but we have to finish the job.”